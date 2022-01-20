Trending

Elden Ring is already cheaper before release: Daily Deals

By published

Elden Ring's not even out yet, but you can already save £10!

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Elden Ring launches in 36 days, but you can already get £10 off the list price right now with this pre-order deal. Not only that, but you can get 15% off Pokémon Legends Arceus and a tenner off Horizon Forbidden West on PS5!

The rest of today's best deals include a huge saving on a fully-loaded Asus ZenBook 15 with an OLED display, nearly £100 off the Sony WF-1000 XM4 earbuds and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

View Deal
Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £160 @ Amazon ES
Now nearly £100 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an incredible price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. To get this offer, use Spanish Amazon and you'll see the final price on the confirmation screen.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £56.85 @ Shopto
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £13 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Asus ZenBook 15: was £1,499 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

Asus ZenBook 15: was £1,499 now £999 @ Box.co.uk
A powerful creator-centric prosumer system, the Asus ZenBook 15 packs a gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED display up top and an OLED panel in the touchpad for additional productivity benefits, alongside an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, dedicated GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a super fast 1TB M.2 SSD.

View Deal
SanDisk Portable SSD (1TB): was £139 now £86 @ Amazon

SanDisk Portable SSD (1TB): was £139 now £86 @ Amazon
The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Video Games
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Game Platform
Arrow
PS4
XBox One
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 43 deals
Filters
Arrow
Elden Ring
Our Review
1
Elden Ring - Xbox One, Xbox...
Best Buy
View Deal
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Our Review
2
Pokémon Legends: Arceus -...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus ZenBook 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
ASUS ZenBook 15 UX581GV-XH77T...
Walmart
View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds
Our Review
4
Sony WF-1000XM4 True wireless...
Crutchfield
View Deal
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Our Review
5
Pokemon Legends: Arceus -...
Target
View Deal
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB)
(1TB)
Our Review
6
SanDisk 1TB Extreme® Portable...
WesternDigital.com
View Deal
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Our Review
7
Pokemon Legends: Arceus -...
GameStop
Preorder
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB)
Our Review
8
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD (1TB)
(Black)
Our Review
9
Western Digital Technologies,...
Focus Camera
View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds
Our Review
10
Sony Industry Leading Noise...
Verishop
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 