Early Cyber Monday cuts LG UltraGear 240Hz gaming monitor by $133

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is already kicking off with a bundle of killer deals, and if you're still on the hunt for a gaming monitor deal, this LG UltraGear 240Hz gaming monitor is a top contender.



Right now, you can grab the stunning LG UltraGear 27GN750-B with a brilliant $133 discount at Amazon. Originally priced at $399.99, this fantastic gaming monitor will optimize the best games on the PC market — especially with that buttery-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Pique your interest? Check out the deal below.

LG UltraGear 27GN750-B Cyber Monday deal

LG UltraGear 27GN750-B gaming monitor: was $399 now $266.99 @ Amazon LG UltraGear 27GN750-B gaming monitor: was $399 now $266.99 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear 240Hz 27-inch is a solid gaming monitor for those who need a 1080p display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and the IPS display should prove to be quite pretty.

If you're in need of a gaming monitor, there are a lot of decisions you need to make. By spending tons of money, you can score incredible color depth, high brightness, fast response time, crisp resolution, and excellent refresh rate. However, all of these elements won't be necessary for every gamer, but with the LG UltraGear 27GN750-B, you're getting a lot of monitor perks at a cheaper price.



If you're someone who plays intense competitive games or needs a fast monitor to respond to your movements, this LG UltraGear 27GN750-B 240Hz is a great pick. It boasts a 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate display. It's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which should make the experience while gaming far more smooth.



Oh, and it's also $133 off on Amazon right now. Now priced at $266.99, this is well worth the discounted price tag.



