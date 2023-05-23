Drop the Dell XPS 13 with Intel i7 CPU to $881 with this coupon

The Dell Summer Sale Event is in full swing with early Memorial Day discounts on its top-rated laptops. Now is the perfect time to snag the Dell XPS 13 for a stellar price.

In a limited quantity deal, the Dell XPS 13 9315 is down to $899. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $200 in savings. What's even better, apply coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout to drop its price to $881 ($218 off). This is the lowest price we've tracked for this Dell PC and one of the best laptop deals of the season.

Looking for a creator laptop? Pick up the Dell XPS 15 9520 with RTX 3050 GPU for $1,126 ($773 off) via coupon "ARMMPPS" at checkout.

This is one of the best Memorial Day deals available right now.

Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13 9315: $1,399 $899 @ Dell

Dell Summer Sale Event knocks $200 off the Dell XPS 13 9315. This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy. Apply coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout to drop its price to $881 ($218 off).

The best overall laptop to buy, the Dell XPS 13 is well-suited for productivity and entertainment. This particular laptop on sale features a color-rich, sharp, bright 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display for a stunning viewing experience. Windows 11 Home runs smoothly on this Dell XPS 13's powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. The laptop's 512GB SSD provides ample storage and ensures fast tile transfers and boot times. This laptop configuration is more than adequate for multitasking and light gaming.

In our Dell XPS 13 Plus review, we praise its sleek, low-profile design, great performance, and comfortable keyboard. For these attributes, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. In one test, our review unit's Intel Core i7-1280P CPU and 16GB of RAM had no problem juggling multitasking. Even with 60 Google Chrome tabs open to Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations along with Tweetdeck, Twitch, YouTube and several news sites, the laptop never slowed down. The laptop in this deal has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U paired with 16GB of RAM and we expect it to be on par and provide seamless multitasking for day-to-day tasks.

Like most of today's ultra-portable machines, ports on the Dell XPS 13 are minimalist. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery). It ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter for expanded connectivity options.

With a weight of 2.6 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the Dell XPS 13 is super-portable. It's a skosh lighter, yet thicker than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.4) Although noticeably lighter, it's just as thin as the Surface Laptop 5 (3.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Now $218 off, the Dell XPS 13 is a wise choice if you're in the market for a new laptop.

