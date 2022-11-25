Don't miss the lowest price on the new Apple iPad, just $269 in this pre-Black Friday deal

Black Friday is almost here, and we're already tracking down loads of amazing deals on all of today's top tech.

Such as $60 off Apple's 9th gen 10.2-inch iPad (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Even Target (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) are offering the same deal, so be sure to check each retailer if one happens to be out of stock.

This is a deal that's been highly sought after, so stock won't last. Hurry and snag one of the best iPad deals yet.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on this 9th generation iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It also boasts an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

The 2021 Apple iPad 9th generation tablet boasts 20% faster performance than its predecessor. It sports a 10.2-inch Retina display, an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage. Stereo speakers, an 8MP wide angle rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera are simply the cherry on top of this powerful sundae.

Useful features like Touch ID and Apple Pay offer peace of mind and fast, easy payments. Plus, powered by the latest iPadOS 15, the 9th generation iPad is quick on its feet and chock full of widgets and apps to let each user customize their own individual experience.

