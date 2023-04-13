HP Spring Sale: Save up to $200 on laptop docking stations

HP docking stations for laptops are up to $200 off right now in HP's Spring Sale. These must-have laptop accessories make it easy to add external devices computer.

Today only, you can get the HP USB-C G5 Essential Dock for just $144.99 (opens in new tab) at HP. That's $108 off its $253 list price and its biggest discount yet. Quantities are limited so act fast to snag this limited time deal.

HP docking station deal

(opens in new tab) HP USB-C G5 Essential Dock: $253 $145 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $108 on the HP USB-C G5 Essental Dock. Its single USB-C cable plugs into your laptop ffor simple plug n play intallation. Enjoy a clutter-free workspace with this compact dock that takes up less than 5 x 5 inches of space. This deal ends April 13, stock permitting.

Easy to set up, the HP USB-C G5 connects to your USB-C enabled laptop. SuperSpeed USB Type-C port (up to 15 W USB Power Delivery), 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, and a combo audio jack

Connect and disconnect peripherals like a keyboard, screen, mouse, or other USB devices as needed.

With just a single cable, you add multiple extra ports to your workspace and enhance your productivity. Compact by design, HP docking stations lets you clear your desk of clutter and your mind.

So if your setup looks like a rat’s nest of cumbersome cables, an HP docking station is just what you need. It also lets you avoid having a hoarder’s collection of cables and ports when you have to move your laptop elsewhere in your home or office.