Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle is just $13.99 a month this Black Friday — lock in now before the price hike

If you're looking to watch the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar shows, along with all the best titles on Hulu and live sports on ESPN+, you'll want to grab this special Disney Plus Bundle for $13.99 a month now.



In time for Black Friday, this upgraded Disney Plus bundle gives you everything one of the best streaming services has to offer, offering thousands of films and series from around the globe, with more added each month. You can also catch shows like The Handmaid's Tale, The Dropout, and The Kardashians on Hulu, along with UFC live streams, NHL, and plenty more.



Now is the best time to grab it, as Disney Plus will increase its prices on December 8, 2022. This bundle will then cost $14.99, meaning you get to pocket an extra $12. Plus, you're saving an extra $12 with this bundle, as it'll cost around $25 a month when subscribed to separately.

Everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more all under one service — along with the best of Hulu and ESPN+. Disney Plus is a streaming service offering thousands of films and series from around the globe, with more added each month — including exclusive Disney+ Originals you can't see anywhere else, like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor.

When bought separately, Disney Plus sets you back $7.99 a month, ESPN+ for $9.99 per month, and Hulu from $7.99 a month. That's $25.97 you're spending on all three, so if you grab this bundle, that's $12 per month you get to pocket. Only now, though, as it'll be $14.99 per month from December 8.



If you don't want to miss out on all the best shows, including hits like A Handmaid's Tale, Andor, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and plenty more live-action sports, this deal is worth checking out.



