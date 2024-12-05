OpenAI is getting ready to release a slew of products — and its Sora video generator may be among them

Advent calendars go beyond chocolates now.

On Wednesday, OpenAI made a festive post on X that reads, "12 days. 12 livestreams. A bunch of new things, big and small. 12 Days of OpenAI starts tomorrow." So December 5 through December 16, the company will be debuting new products or streaming live demos daily.

Not every day will feature a massive product, which makes total sense. Some days may just involve OpenAI demonstrating a small upcoming feature to one of the company's existing AI models. But needless to say, we'll be tuning in every day to see what's new — especially because we hear Sora might be one of the soon-to-be-released products.

12 Days of OpenAI: What new products or demos we might see

According to "sources familiar with OpenAI's plans," (via The Verge) the company's highly anticipated text-to-video AI tool, known as Sora, may be one of many new products to see the light of day during "shipmas," the term many OpenAI employees are using to describe 12 Days of Open AI.

Bill Peebles, the lead on OpenAI's Sora project, responded "correct" to another OpenAI employee's post on X that the company was "unbelievably back." If these teases and The Verge's sources mean Sora is on the way, it's an exciting time for AI fans.

We first wrote about ChatGPT's sister, Sora, in March, calling it "Your very own chatbot cinematographer." Even in March, the little we had seen of Sora in action looked incredibly promising.

Introducing Sora — OpenAI’s text-to-video model - YouTube Watch On

According to OpenAI, Sora can "generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user's prompt."

When Laptop Mag covered the impressive text-to-video tool in March, we wrote that the 60-second limit "can be expanded by asking Sora to generate a sequence of clips at once," allowing larger video projects to be undertaken.

Sources told The Verge that in addition to the imminent launch of Sora, we may also see a new reasoning model (possibly the o1 model) launch.

A Threads user also posted glimpses at a few holiday features to come, including a Santa-inspired ChatGPT voice and a snowflake animation where the voice mode button usually is.

Stay tuned to see exciting demos and product reveals from OpenAI over the next 12 days.