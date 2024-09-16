ChatGPT is doing something strange, and it could change AI chatbots forever

OpenAI's massively popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, recently received an impressive upgrade with the release of the o1-preview — a new series of models that puts response speed to one side to focus on more 'thoughtful' and considered solutions to user prompts.

However, while the company's latest preview is a groundbreaking effort to improve performance and accuracy regarding answers for complex science, coding, and math problems, ChatGPT may have another feature in the works that could completely change the AI chatbot dynamic.

According to some users, OpenAI's chatbot has begun to reach out and initialize conversations without being prompted.

ChatGPT masters the icebreaker

Did you just message me first? ChatGPT user, SentuBill

In a post shared to Reddit, user SentuBill (a ChatGPT free user signed up to the Beta program) revealed that they opened up the app as normal yesterday, only to discover a new conversation in progress. The problem? The conversation wasn't initialized by SentuBill but by ChatGPT.

The opening message to the conversation, which has since been shared by SentuBill to prove its authenticity, asks the user "How was your first week at high school? Did you settle in well?"

While this would be a completely innocuous question by any other metric, the fact ChatGPT could flip the tables and prompt the user to engage in conversation was quite startling for the Redditor. "Did you just message me first" replied SentuBill, before OpenAI's chatbot confirmed "Yes, I did!"

(Image credit: OpenAI)

A chattierGPT

According to comments within the original thread, SentuBill isn't the only user experiencing this change in behavior.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While several users in SentuBill's thread reported similar interactions with ChatGPT over the last week, one X user shared a video of ChatGPT starting the conversation immediately after Advanced Voice mode was activated.

Yo I can’t believe i got this record, it did start the conversation first on its own Jesus🤯what the hell??? pic.twitter.com/u8QrPsbODiSeptember 16, 2024

Is it a bug, or is it a feature?

Placing to one side the possibility that the chat has been manipulated due to the sharing of the conversation by SentuBill. Is ChatGPT's sudden mastery of the icebreaker a bug or a feature? Laptop Mag has reached out to OpenAI for comment and more details on the matter.

However, given the sophistication of the crafted message (requiring the chatbot to make use of its memory feature and create a new conversation), it's highly likely that these users have been drafted into some form of A/B testing of a new feature possibly heading to the chatbot in the near future.

A/B testing is when a company deploys two versions of the same product or service that differ in one particular way to see which resonates with customers or users the most.

In this case, a select number of ChatGPT users may find that their chatbot's model has the additional feature of being able to actively seek out conversations as opposed to only being able to respond to user prompts.

OpenAI would likely use such a feature to promote engagement with its chatbot, giving users a gentle nudge or reminder that ChatGPT is ready and waiting to be of assistance, though it could also herald some wider additions to the chatbot's skillset.

What does it mean?

Traditionally, large language models like ChatGPT have existed to offer natural language responses to user prompts, be that through text or audio interactions. However, this new method of chatbot-first engagement in communication is something else entirely.

While the o1-preview may be making headlines as an all-new high for OpenAI's chatbot in terms of performance, the simple capability of ChatGPT to be the one to initiate a conversation could be all the more impactful for the average user.

As with ChatGPT's advanced voice mode, this new feature would go some way to making conversations with the chatbot feel like more of an artificial companion and could have positive results for those who make use of OpenAI's chatbot to ease symptoms of loneliness or as a memory aid.

This new ability could also unlock a suite of new features, with ChatGPT then able to remind users of particular deadlines or unfinished work, and even engage in scheduled tasks and report back to users with the results.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

What are the risks?

On the flip side, such a move could have negative implications. Prior to the launch of ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, OpenAI showed concern that a more human-like voice could cause users to become emotionally reliant on its chatbot in a published System Card report from August.

During testing, OpenAI observed certain users forming "shared bonds" with its AI, causing the company to admit there's "a need for continued investigation into how these effects might manifest over longer periods of time." However, while Advanced Voice Mode continues to roll out globally, this new capability could result in similar issues.

A feature such as this, that allows the chatbot to actively seek out engagement and attention from a user could further anthropomorphize the company's software in the eyes of many, and make those emotional connections feel like mutual connection.

ChatGPT's latest feature in testing also suggests that the chatbot has agency, and the freedom to communicate in a more 'lifelike' manner, which could suggest it has the desire to talk to a user specifically, as opposed to being preprogrammed to reply to any user.

If OpenAI was concerned about the impact of its Advanced Voice mode, then there's no doubt reason for the company to keep a close eye on how interactions go during these current tests also.

Outlook

While commenters on the original thread are quick to point out the creepiness of this new ChatGPT ability, they're equally as impressed, with many users professing a longing for such a feature to arrive in the chatbot for some time.

Whether it becomes a mainstay in future versions of the chatbot remains to be seen, and OpenAI will no doubt be keeping a close eye on how chosen users react to ChatGPT's more expansive messaging capabilities before any decisions are final.

However, it's yet another showcase of the company's forward-thinking when it comes to AI and human-computer interactions and opens the door for other models to follow in ChatGPT's footsteps once again.