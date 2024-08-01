ChatGPT-5 rumors: Release date, features, price, and more

2024 has been an eventful year at OpenAI and it could get even more exciting with the release of ChatGPT-5.

In the first half of 2024 alone, OpenAI launched two new versions of its flagship AI platform: GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini. On top of those updates, OpenAI also launched a SearchGPT prototype and the Sora AI video generator and announced a partnership with Apple. Amidst all of that, OpenAI has been grappling with controversy from celebrities and former employees.

Before the year is out, OpenAI could also launch GPT-5, the next major update to ChatGPT.

While OpenAI has not yet announced the official release date for ChatGPT-5, rumors and hints are already circulating about it. Here's an overview of everything we know so far, including the anticipated release date, pricing, and potential features.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

OpenAI has not yet announced the official release date for ChatGPT-5, but there are a few hints about when it could arrive.

OpenAI has confirmed a new version of ChatGPT is on the way. An official blog post originally published on May 28 notes, "OpenAI has recently begun training its next frontier model and we anticipate the resulting systems to bring us to the next level of capabilities."

Sam Altman himself commented on OpenAI's progress when NBC's Lester Holt asked him about ChatGPT-5 during the 2024 Aspen Ideas Festival in June. Altman explained, "We're optimistic, but we still have a lot of work to do on it. But I expect it to be a significant leap forward... We're still so early in developing such a complex system."

So, ChatGPT-5 is clearly already in development. We could see OpenAI launch GPT-5 as early as the end of 2024. However, OpenAI's previous release dates have mostly been in the spring and summer. GPT-4 was released on March 14, 2023, and GPT-4o was released on May 13, 2024. So, OpenAI might aim for a similar spring or summer date in early 2025 to put each release roughly a year apart.

A 2025 date may also make sense given recent news and controversy surrounding safety at OpenAI. In his interview at the 2024 Aspen Ideas Festival, Altman noted that there were about eight months between when OpenAI finished training ChatGPT-4 and when they released the model. During that time, OpenAI performed safety and security checks. Altman noted that that process "may take even longer with future models."

Given recent accusations that OpenAI hasn't been taking safety seriously, the company may step up its safety checks for ChatGPT-5, which could delay the model's release further into 2025, perhaps to June.

ChatGPT-5: Price and subscription

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

OpenAI currently offers four pricing tiers for ChatGPT: Free, Plus, Team, and Enterprise. The Free and Plus tiers are for everyday users while the Team and Enterprise tiers are geared more toward businesses.

The Plus subscription currently costs $20 per month and includes full access to ChatGPT-4, 4o, and 4o mini as well as early access to new features, more messages, full access to data analysis and file uploads, the DALL-E image generator, and custom GPT models.

OpenAI hasn't given any indication that its subscription pricing will change with GPT-5. So, we can expect its subscription pricing to roughly stay the same. Paid subscribers will likely get first access to ChatGPT-5 when it launches.

The only potential exception is users who access ChatGPT with an upcoming feature on Apple devices called Apple Intelligence. This new AI platform will allow Apple users to tap into ChatGPT for no extra cost. However, it's still unclear how soon Apple Intelligence will get GPT-5 or how limited its free access might be.

ChatGPT-5: New features

An OpenAI employee showing a demo of ChatGPT-4o talking with another AI (Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI recently released demos of new capabilities coming to ChatGPT with the release of GPT-4o. As impressive as the latest update is, it still has a long way to go. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, commented in an interview during the 2024 Aspen Ideas Festival that ChatGPT-5 will resolve many of the errors in GPT-4, describing it as "a significant leap forward."

Altman hinted that GPT-5 will have better reasoning capabilities, make fewer mistakes, and "go off the rails" less. He also noted that he hopes it will be useful for "a much wider variety of tasks" compared to previous models.

Based on the demos of ChatGPT-4o, improved voice capabilities are clearly a priority for OpenAI. ChatGPT-4o already has superior natural language processing and natural language reproduction than GPT-3 was capable of. So, it's a safe bet that voice capabilities will become more nuanced and consistent in ChatGPT-5 (and hopefully this time OpenAI will dodge the Scarlett Johanson controversy that overshadowed GPT-4o's launch).

ChatGPT-5 will also likely be better at remembering and understanding context, particularly for users that allow OpenAI to save their conversations so ChatGPT can personalize its responses. For instance, ChatGPT-5 may be better at recalling details or questions a user asked in earlier conversations. This will allow ChatGPT to be more useful by providing answers and resources informed by context, such as remembering that a user likes action movies when they ask for movie recommendations.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, and Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, recently collaborated to bring ChatGPT to Apple Intelligence (Image credit: Apple/OpenAI)

Safety and security will be top priorities for ChatGPT-5, as well. OpenAI has faced significant controversy over safety concerns this year, but appears to be doubling down on its commitment to improve safety and transparency.

For instance, OpenAI is among 16 leading AI companies that signed onto a set of AI safety guidelines proposed in late 2023. OpenAI has also been adamant about maintaining privacy for Apple users through the ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence.

So, ChatGPT-5 may include more safety and privacy features than previous models. For instance, OpenAI will probably improve the guardrails that prevent people from misusing ChatGPT to create things like inappropriate or potentially dangerous content.

We could also see OpenAI launch more third-party integrations with ChatGPT-5. With the announcement of Apple Intelligence in June 2024 (more on that below), major collaborations between tech brands and AI developers could become more popular in the year ahead. OpenAI may design ChatGPT-5 to be easier to integrate into third-party apps, devices, and services, which would also make it a more useful tool for businesses.

ChatGPT-5: Apple Intelligence compatibility

(Image credit: Apple/OpenAI (edited on Canva))

During the keynote speech at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference on June 10, 2024, Apple CEO Tim Cook stepped up to announce a new AI platform: Apple Intelligence. After introducing Apple Intelligence, Cook handed things off to Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, who announced Apple Intelligence will include free access to OpenAI's ChatGPT platform.

This groundbreaking collaboration has changed the game for OpenAI by creating a way for privacy-minded users to access ChatGPT without sharing their data. The ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence is completely private and doesn't require an additional subscription (at least, not yet).

According to a press release Apple published following the June 10 presentation, Apple Intelligence will use ChatGPT-4o, which is currently the latest public version of OpenAI's algorithm.

Neither Apple nor OpenAI have announced yet how soon Apple Intelligence will receive access to future ChatGPT updates. While Apple Intelligence will launch with ChatGPT-4o, that's not a guarantee it will immediately get every update to the algorithm. However, if the ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence is popular among users, OpenAI likely won't wait long to offer ChatGPT-5 to Apple users.

It is worth noting, though, that this also depends on the terms of Apple's arrangement with OpenAI. If OpenAI only agreed to give Apple access to GPT-4o, the two companies may need to strike a new deal to get ChatGPT-5 on Apple Intelligence.

ChatGPT-5: Outlook

ChatGPT-5 could arrive as early as late 2024, although more in-depth safety checks could push it back to early or mid-2025. We can expect it to feature improved conversational skills, better language processing, improved contextual understanding, more personalization, stronger safety features, and more. It will likely also appear in more third-party apps, devices, and services like Apple Intelligence.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the latest news and rumors surrounding ChatGPT-5 and all things OpenAI. It may be a several more months before OpenAI officially announces the release date for GPT-5, but we will likely get more leaks and info as we get closer to that date. So, stay tuned for more updates.