Forget Apple Intelligence, Pixel 9 leaks reveal powerful new Gemini AI features

With Apple Intelligence features making their debut in the iOS 18.1 developer beta on Monday, tech fans have a burning question: Is Apple Intelligence better than Google Gemini?

There's no way to definitively answer this question until both AI models land on their respective phones fully decked out, but a few recently leaked Gemini AI features suggest Google is still pushing for the lead spot in the AI race.

These leaked Gemini AI features sound great

According to software engineer Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) on X, Google's upcoming Pixel 9 lineup will feature an AI Call Notes tool capable of call recording and transcription. This AI-powered feature sounds just like the transcription feature that's coming to the Phone and Notes apps with the iOS 18.1 dev beta.

Roussel says Pixel users can also expect a "redesigned Panorama mode" for the camera. It's not clear right now what changes we can expect from this redesign, but if it ends up being more effective when powered by Gemini AI, we're on board.

Like Add Me? Wait until you hear about AI Call Notes (with call recording and transcription), redesigned Panorama mode, and other upcoming Pixel features 📞🌃July 27, 2024

Then, thanks to an APK teardown of the latest Google beta app performed by Android Authority, we know Google may announce more extensions to tie in with Gemini soon.

An APK teardown can "[help] predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code," as defined by Android Authority. Features spotted in an APK teardown won't always make it to the publicly released app version, but it's an excellent way to see which features an app is currently toying with.

Right now, Gemini has extensions available to connect to Google Flights, Google Hotels, Maps, Workspace, and YouTube. These allow you to use Gemini's AI power to ask travel-related questions, quickly map your way home, or find a specific video on YouTube.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When diving into the latest Google app beta (v15.29.34.29 beta), Android Authority found "information related to no fewer than six new extensions coming to Gemini, half of which are unannounced."

With an upcoming Google Home extension, Gemini will be able to control smart home appliances, finally relieving Google Assistant of these duties.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

The site also spotted an unannounced Phone app extension, which further cements the leak from Roussel on X that call recording and AI-powered transcriptions are headed to Pixel phones.

The last unannounced extension is titled Utilities, and according to the screenshot taken by Android Authority, this extension will allow Gemini to "Take photos, open apps, and adjust the volume without searching menus or opening settings."

Three other extensions headed to the Gemini-powered Google app include Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. Google has already confirmed these extensions at Google I/O 2024, and it's possible the company may confirm the three unannounced features at its upcoming Made by Google event on August 13.