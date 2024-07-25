Ahead of the Made by Google event, a Pixel 9 leak appears to reveal everything

We've seen multiple leaks of the upcoming Pixel 9 series — including a first-look Pixel 9 Pro teaser from Google itself — but as is often the case with Google, it is more of a flood than a leak.

The latest comes from 91 Mobiles, thanks to reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), who reveals practically everything about the Google Pixel 9 series only a few short weeks before the Made by Google event kicks off on August 13.

These leaked alleged promo images contain info on specs, design, AI features, and more for the entire Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

There's pretty much nothing left to the imagination, in fact, and it'll be interesting to see if there's anything we don't know when Google officially reveals the Pixel 9 series in mid-August.

Upcoming Pixel 9 series design, specs, and features

Thanks to Google's official teaser, we know the Pixel 9 series is losing its iconic camera bar. In its place, the phone's back panel will feature a new raised, pill-shaped camera array.

The only difference between Pixel 9 series phones will be the number of cameras in the array. Pro phones will have three lenses, and the base Pixel will likely only have two.

Promotional text boasts "Fresh colours, polished edges, [and] a soft matte feel" for the Pixel series. In the image, you can see four unique colors: dark grey, light grey, light pink, and off-white, which could be called Porcelain White according to 91Mobiles.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

All four phones will feature the latest Tensor G4 chip from Google, but that's not the only spec they all share. Here's an overview of each phone's specs based on the leaked promotional image:

Pixel 9: 6.3-inch Actua display, 12GB of RAM, 10.5MP front camera, 50MP rear camera with 48MP ultrawide lens

6.3-inch Actua display, 12GB of RAM, 10.5MP front camera, 50MP rear camera with 48MP ultrawide lens Pixel 9 Pro: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 16GB of RAM, 42MP front camera, 50MP rear camera with 48MP ultrawide lens and 48MP telephoto lens

6.3-inch Super Actua display, 16GB of RAM, 42MP front camera, 50MP rear camera with 48MP ultrawide lens and 48MP telephoto lens Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 16GB of RAM, 42MP front camera, 50MP rear camera with 48MP ultrawide lens and 48MP telephoto lens

6.8-inch Super Actua display, 16GB of RAM, 42MP front camera, 50MP rear camera with 48MP ultrawide lens and 48MP telephoto lens Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 6.3-inch Actua front display, 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display, 16GB of RAM, 10MP front camera, 48MP rear camera with 10.5MP ultrawide lens and 10.8MP telephoto lens

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

Google is heavily promoting the message that "AI can help you do more effortlessly." The company points out multiple features to help you "Breeze through your to-dos, kickstart your creativity, and recall info that you saved, fast."

This includes built-in features like Circle to Search, Pixel Screenshots to help you save info, and Google's latest AI chatbot, Gemini, which is more conversational and uses context better than Google Assistant.

It seems like we know everything Google will say about its upcoming Pixel 9 lineup on August 13, but that won't stop us from watching the event. Check back in to see if there's any new info Google managed to keep from leaking.