Pixel 9 Pro appears in official Made by Google teaser video — here's the bold new look

Well, it looks like Google finally had enough. After multiple leaks of the Pixel 9 Pro and the rest of the lineup, Google decided to create its own teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro — and quite masterfully, I'd say.

In an X post on Thursday, a text prompt to Gemini reads, "Write me a breakup letter. Tell them I've found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, 'Dear Old Phone.'" In an artful transition, the text appears on a phone screen, which is soon flipped around and called out as the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

This teaser video simultaneously showcases Google Gemini's capabilities and reveals the major design change we've all expected from the Pixel 9 Pro for months: no more iconic camera bar.

A first look at the Pixel 9 Pro's design

We've seen leaked prototypes of the Pixel 9 Pro in recent months, but there was always a chance that they could've been prototypes from earlier in the production process or even faked prototypes. This official first look from Google confirms what we thought we knew.

The Pixel 9 Pro will indeed ditch the iconic, edge-to-edge camera bar that adorned every Pixel phone since the Pixel 6 in 2021. In its place, there will be a pill-shaped camera array with three prominent lenses.

A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy. Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/PUmAUi4YBe pic.twitter.com/I3EEXOkq3IJuly 18, 2024

The teaser briefly shows us the phone's display, but there's no way to discern the display's size. However, we can see its sleek white colorway, with rounded corners reminiscent of Apple's newest iPhone designs.

If Google's official design tease lines up with Pixel 9 Pro leaks on Rozetked, then perhaps the photo of the prototype's boot screen — which revealed 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — and Rozetked's confirmation of the phone being equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset can also be believed.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Made by Google event can't get here fast enough

At the end of the video, Google teases the date of August 13, which is when the next Made by Google event is scheduled.

In addition to the Pixel 9 Pro, we're expecting to see the rest of the Pixel lineup revealed. This includes the base Pixel 9, as well as potentially new additions to the lineup, like the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Fold.

Google may also reveal the Pixel Watch 3, which would be well-timetimed following Samsung's recent Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra launch.

And, of course, we can't forget the likely star of the show: Gemini. With the debut of Apple Intelligence and the newest GPT-4o model from OpenAI, Google inevitably wants to show off what Gemini can do. It'll be neat to see which features Google can match its competitors on.

There's less than a month between now and Made by Google 2024 on August 13, and we'll be eagerly checking Google's accounts for any more official Pixel 9 Pro reveals until then.