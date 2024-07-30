macOS Sonoma 14.6 update completely changes how you can use the MacBook Pro 14 M3

The MacBook Air M3, MacBook Pro M3 Pro, and M3 Max have been sitting pretty with multi-display support for quite a while. But now it's time for the MacBook Pro 14 M3 to shine.

The macOS Sonoma 14.6 update introduces multi-display support for the MacBook Pro 14 M3 for the first time. It could already support one external display up to a 6K resolution while the lid was open. But now you can connect two external displays up to a 5K resolution at up to 60Hz when the lid is closed.

This is an absolute game changer, and that's not the only update macOS Sonoma 14.6 brings.

Dual-display support is a big deal, and I'll jump into that shortly, but let's talk about what else is in the macOS Sonoma 14.6 update.

Apple brings dual-screen support to the MacBook Pro M3 14 for the first time with the macOS Sonoma 14.6 update. (Image credit: Future)

It's nothing too exciting, but this update provides important bug fixes and security updates, as outlined in Apple's security document. Getting that dual-monitor support is already a great push to update your laptop, but these security updates are equally as critical.

Apple outlines a long list of vulnerabilities that are now patched, including how an app could access user-sensitive data via Shortcuts and how an app could view a contact's phone number in system logs via Messages.

Those two issues alone are a bit spooky, and I haven't even touched the other several dozen updates on that sheet.

MacBook Pro 14 M3: Dual-display support

Being able to slide your MacBook Pro in a corner somewhere and use two full displays at the same time sounds glorious. If you already have two displays, that's great! If not, here are some suggestions.

I almost feel obligated to mention the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR. Unfortunately, they're $1,599 and $4,999, respectively. So I am also obligated to say maybe don't do that to yourself.

Additionally, don't overspend on a monitor that supports a higher refresh rate than 60Hz. That's the limit that the MacBook Pro can handle, so a sharper resolution with a low refresh rate is the best solution.

Apple's Studio Display is a high-end option for those seeking to make full use of their MacBook Pro M3 14's new dual-screen support, retailing for $1,599. (Image credit: Apple)

If you work from home, you can try out the HP E27mG4 conferencing monitor, which supports decent brightness and excellent color depth.

However, if you want to enjoy the crisp visuals of a 4K screen, then the Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-30 monitor is also a solid choice. It's a bit dim, but it's wickedly vivid and offers a useful Thunderbolt 4 hub for peripherals and accessories.

Alternatively, you could check out deals going on right now. Walmart is having a back-to-school tech sale and one of the items listed is a 24-inch monitor for under $100.