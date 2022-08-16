How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online: Where to stream, release dates, plot and trailer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest superhero caper to join the growing library of Disney+ content. She-Hulk is the eighth TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows in the footsteps of shows like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and Hawkeye that have successfully introduced fresh faces into the now 14-year-old franchise. The show looks like one of the best TV offerings from Marvel to date, and its release is right around the corner. Want to learn more about when and where you can check out the MCU’s latest superhero? Read on for our guide on how to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, an attorney whose life is turned upside down when she gains superpowers. Cousin to MCU familiar Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the two are involved in an accident that leads to a life-saving transfusion — and a life-changing outcome. From an attorney to a super-powered attorney, Walters becomes Earth’s newest hero: She-Hulk.

She-Hulk (Image credit: Disney+)

Walters’ alter-ego won’t just be green on the outside. Inexperienced and often times avoidant of her new potential, Jennifer will be supported in her journey to heroism by familiar MCU faces including Bruce Banner, Wong the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong) and even having run-ins with another lawyer-by-day-hero-by-night, Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

While She-Hulk is the latest character to use the Disney+ platform as a stepping stone into the wider MCU, she will by no means be the last. Marvel’s future slate of TV shows includes characters such as Riri Williams’ Ironheart, Simon Williams’ Wonder Man, and comic book fan-favorite Richard Rider’s Nova. However, read on for more about watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online.

How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere worldwide on Thursday, August 18 exclusively on the Disney+ (opens in new tab) streaming platform.

She-Hulk (Image credit: Disney+)

The show’s debut season will consist of nine, 30-minute installments leading to the show’s October finale. She-Hulk episodes will be available to stream throughout the U.S. and Canada from 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET every Thursday until the season finale on October 13. Those in the U.K. and Australia can also check out new episodes from 8 a.m. BST and 5 p.m. AEST, respectively.

What is the plot of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

She-Hulk (Image credit: Disney+)

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and the re-introduction of Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

Bucking Disney’s trend of releasing shows on a Wednesday or Friday, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18 worldwide. This shift in release strategy is to avoid She-Hulk’s final episodes having to compete with the arrival of the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ Original TV series Andor.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will release every following Thursday with episodes generally becoming available to stream throughout North America, the U.K., and Australia at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), 8 a.m. BST, and 5 p.m. AEST, respectively.

The following is the release schedule for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for those watching in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia: