Everyone is waiting on Steam Deck 2, but Valve may be up to old tricks

A recently published update for the Steam Deck has been picked apart by journalists and internet theorists, with many claiming that it could make reference to an upcoming SteamOS-powered device, but it likely isn't what you'd expect.

The update in question, which is available to view on GitLab, is titled "Updating cec endpoint for Fremont." Fremont is a noun, so it's believed to be the codename for an upcoming device.

This is further proven as the update references CEC, which stands for consumer electronics control, a feature found in devices with HDMI. The update also directly lists HDMI, while referencing "AMD Lilac," an AMD platform that's present on many AMD chips and could be powering this new hardware.

It's almost certain this update references a new SteamOS-powered device from Valve. But what exactly is it? The obvious answer is a successor to the Steam Deck. However, while that seems like the only reasonable option in this situation, Valve might be doing the typical 'Valve thing' and going for the exact opposite of what any of us want.

The next SteamOS device might not be what any of us want

A Reddit post from coolbho3k breaks down the few details shared about the device and offers speculation, highlighting that it's likely to be a console or some other box meant to connect to a TV.

The inclusion of ChromeOS in the original update could also be the result of Valve running Steam over ChromeOS rather than just SteamOS. This would make sense, as Steam for ChromeOS has been in the works for several years.

Some also believe it could be a dock for a handheld, but Brad Lynch offered his take about what Valve's "Fremont" actually is on X, claiming that there's no way that's possible. He suggests that because the HDMI is a full-size port hardwired to the GPU directly, and not connected by USB-C, it must be a dedicated device with an HDMI port that connects to external devices.

In other words, this might mean Valve is bringing back a dedicated console, which is shocking based on the company's history with similar devices.

Could this be a Steam Machine?

Valve's Steam Machine, the first dedicated hardware to utilize SteamOS, launched in 2015. It similarly offered dedicated hardware and allowed users to play Steam titles, with an HDMI output that let consumers utilize it like any traditional console.

However, it was considered a failure and swiftly discontinued three years later, reportedly having sold under 500,000 machines over the course of seven months, which caused Ars Technica to call the device "dead in the water."

Considering these events happened nearly a decade ago, it's possible that Valve feels as if it can finally find a market for a similar device, and it's possible that's exactly what Valve Fremont is.

On the other hand, it could be something else entirely. Some speculate it might be a successor to the Valve Index, which launched in 2019. Considering competing VR headsets like the Meta Quest feature their own built-in hardware, it's possible that Valve Fremont does something similar, and is a Valve Index that runs SteamOS with its own hardware.

That would be monumental, as having access to your entire Steam library through a headset would easily trump what competing storefronts can offer in the VR space.

Steam Deck 2 not happening yet is sad, but expected

Valve shifting its focus to developing a dedicated console might not please everyone. After all, many have been anticipating a proper successor to the Steam Deck, as we've only seen a mid-generation refresh with the OLED model.

However, we already know what conditions need to be met for Valve to launch a successor to the Steam Deck, as Valve previously claimed that they wouldn't do so until there's a generational leap.

Designer Lawrence Yang claimed in an interview with Reviews.org "We're not going to do a bump every year," later saying, "We really do want to wait for a generational leap in compute without sacrificing battery life before we ship the real second generation of Steam Deck."

While it may be disappointing to learn that Valve Fremont isn't the successor to the Steam Deck, it's not a surprise. We know Valve won't make one until it's a good time to do so.