Microsoft Surface laptops to return in early 2025 with a surprise new addition, says report

Microsoft's Surface line of laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 devices looks set to return following a major shakeup within the software giant's premium hardware division.

The Surface lineup we know today is largely shaped by the thirst for innovation shown by former EVP of Experiences and Devices, Panos Panay. However, following cancelations, layoffs, and cutbacks that impeded his vision for Microsoft Surface, Panay would step away from his role in September 2023.

Even though Microsoft would confirm its commitment to Surface hardware by announcing several new Intel Core Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered Surface models in March and May 2024, there was an air of doubt surrounding how future products would fare without the creativity of Panos at the helm.

However, a report from Windows Central indicates that the Surface line still has room to surprise, with early 2025 circled as the likely release window for new Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro, and potentially an all-new 11-inch Surface device.

Intel on Surface, surfaces

The report, coming from Zac Bowden of Windows Central, claims sources have revealed that a full-scale Surface refresh involving Copilot+ PC compatible chips from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm is in the cards for Q1 2025.

We've already caught wind of an Intel Core Ultra 268V-powered Surface Laptop, a claim that Bowden's sources lend further credibility to. According to the report, new Surface Pro and Surface Laptops will feature Intel's Lunar Lake chipset, bringing both under the Copilot+ umbrella thanks to a dedicated NPU with 40+ TOPS of computing.

The uniquely convertible Surface Laptop Studio is also expected to receive a chipset refresh as well as a 16-inch boost in display size, though there's no confirmation whether we can expect this device to house an AMD Ryzen AI or Intel Lunar Lake processor.

The Surface line still has room to surprise

When Panos Panay left Microsoft, so did much of the hope for the Surface line to continue with its innovation in design. However, according to Bowden, there's still room for Surface to surprise, with a new, unknown 11-inch device potentially joining the fray.

Described as a "Surface Go-sized Laptop Go hybrid," we could see Microsoft return to its detachable 2-in-1 form factor, though little is shared other than its adoption of "premium materials and components," and its adoption of a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor.

Outlook

Despite concerns regarding the future of Surface innovation, it appears that there's still the potential for Microsoft to experiment and try out new ideas within this line-up.

A full suite of Copilot+ laptops is also a welcome addition, bringing with it the improved performance and battery life enhancements we've seen wash across the industry throughout 2024.

As for when we can expect to see these new Surface devices, the report is somewhat vague. Early/Q1 2025 could suggest a reveal as early as CES 2025 or during a potential Microsoft Surface for Business event in March (should it mirror the same date as this year's event).