Dell XPS 15 RTX 3050 laptop gets massive $479 price cut — hits lowest price ever

Dell's XPS 15 RTX 3050 laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU is built for creators. Currently, Dell's semi-annual sale knocks hundreds off this best-selling premium notebook.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 CPU for $1,420 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's a generous $479 off its former price of $1,899. Not only is this the XPS 15's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best laptop deals of the season.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,420 @ Dell

Save $479 on the late 2021 Dell XPS 15 9510 laptop via coupon, "50OFF699". This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory. For transferring and storing files, it's outfitted with a 512GB SSD.

While we didn't test this 15-inch version, in our Dell XPS 17 review, we loved its powerful overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, attractive design. We were also wowed by its excellent speakers and comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 17 a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, it juggled everything we threw at it without slowing down. Our review unit had Intel Core i7 CPU and 32GB of RAM hardware and we expect seamless multitasking performance to be on par with the laptop in this deal.

Dell's design engineers gave the XPS 15 its lightweight, yet durable build forged from anodized aluminum and carbon fiber. Moreover, the XPS 15 has one of the best webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings.

For your connectivity needs, the Dell XPS 15 supplies you with a full SD card reader, USB Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a wedge lock slot and a headphone jack. With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Overall, the Dell XPS 15 is a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable laptop for your creative endeavors.