Daily deals: Get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for less than $1,900, and more

Welcome to the first US daily deals round-up! This is a chance for me to pull together the best tech and gaming deals available right now into one easily digestible daily dose of savings.

CES 2022 is pulling into the rearview mirror, which means one thing for deal hunters like me: with new announcements comes big savings on outgoing tech. Today’s best savings include $450 off a beasty RTX 3080 gaming laptop, over $300 off the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, a huge discount on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,849 @ Newegg MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,849 @ Newegg

Currently $450 off via rebate, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop is at its lowest price yet. This configuration consists of a 15.6-inch, 240Hz matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. It features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series): was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series): was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Like most Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 did not spend a long time at full price! Right now, you can get the latest free roam shooter for under twenty bucks.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,304 now $979 @ Dell with code SAVE10 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,304 now $979 @ Dell with code SAVE10

For a limited time, save $325 on the latest Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop via coupon, "SAVE10" at checkout. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness, an Intel Core i7-11800H hexa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

Play the faithful remake of one of the best video games of all time at its absolute best on the PS5. Not only does Remake Intergrade beef up the visuals to a crisp 4K and unlock the framerate to a smooth 60FPS, but you gain access to a brand new episode of content starring Yuffie as the main character.

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B gaming monitor: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy LG UltraGear 27GL850-B gaming monitor: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

The LG UltraGear 27-inch is a solid gaming monitor for those who need a QHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and the IPS display should prove to be quite pretty.

