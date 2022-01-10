Daily deals: Get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for less than $1,900, and more

Trending

Welcome to the first US daily deals round-up! This is a chance for me to pull together the best tech and gaming deals available right now into one easily digestible daily dose of savings.

CES 2022 is pulling into the rearview mirror, which means one thing for deal hunters like me: with new announcements comes big savings on outgoing tech. Today’s best savings include $450 off a beasty RTX 3080 gaming laptop, over $300 off the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, a huge discount on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,849 @ Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,849 @ Newegg
Currently $450 off via rebate, the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop is at its lowest price yet. This configuration consists of a 15.6-inch, 240Hz matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. VR ready, this laptop works with VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTV Vive Cosmos. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing $60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. It features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

View Deal
Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series): was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series): was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy
Like most Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 did not spend a long time at full price! Right now, you can get the latest free roam shooter for under twenty bucks.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,304 now $979 @ Dell with code SAVE10

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,304 now $979 @ Dell with code SAVE10
For a limited time, save $325 on the latest Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop via coupon, "SAVE10" at checkout. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness, an Intel Core i7-11800H hexa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 512GB SSD. 

View Deal
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy
Play the faithful remake of one of the best video games of all time at its absolute best on the PS5. Not only does Remake Intergrade beef up the visuals to a crisp 4K and unlock the framerate to a smooth 60FPS, but you gain access to a brand new episode of content starring Yuffie as the main character.

View Deal
LG UltraGear 27GL850-B gaming monitor: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B gaming monitor: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy
The LG UltraGear 27-inch is a solid gaming monitor for those who need a QHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and the IPS display should prove to be quite pretty.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 