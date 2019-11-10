Best Black Friday Laptop Deals in 2019

Thanksgiving is almost here and pretty soon retailers will inundate shoppers with 2019's best Black Friday laptop deals. As expected, many retailers are offering their best Black Friday deals way ahead of the actual retail holidays.

To predict the best Black Friday laptop deals of the coming days — and get a glimpse of 2019's best Cyber Moday deals — we're taking a look at some of last year's best Black Friday laptop sales along with some of the best laptop deals of 2019. The good news is that we predict shoppers will see some epic Black Friday laptop deals in the coming weeks. The bad news is — consumers will have to act fast.

On December 15, a new round of Trump tariffs will kick in affecting both tablets and laptops. While it's still unclear how that may affect pricing, we're not one to wait and see. So any Black Friday laptop deal you spot between now and December 15 will likely be the best holiday deal for the year.

That said, here's a look at what else you can expect from 2019's best Black Friday laptop deals.

Black Friday Laptop Deals to Watch Out For

To date, the cheapest Black Friday laptop deal we've seen came via Walmart. Last year, the retailer slashed the Samsung Chromebook 3's price to just $99. The sale, which will likely resurface again this year, was brief and sold out within minutes.

However, shop with caution when you see a $99 laptop. (The Chromebook 3 is the exception because it's actually a machine we recommend). Many sub-$100 laptops tend to be underpowered and will have you yearning for a faster laptop within weeks.

If you're on a budget and want a cheap laptop you might be better off paying a bit more for one of the notebooks in our best laptops under $500 list. The Acer Aspire 5, for example, starts at $399 and packs a healthy spec sheet with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. If you need more power than that, you can get this Acer Aspire 5 for $529 at Walmart. It packs a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Black Friday Laptop Deals from Apple

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to MacBook Black Friday deals, we expect the MacBook Air 2019 (with True Tone) to see some steep discounts this year. So far, it's dropped as low as $899. However, we predict it'll hit $849 by Thanksgiving Day. (It's frequently on sale at Amazon for $999.99). If that's still too rich for your blood, we think the previous-gen model (non-True Tone edition) will hit $800, which would be an amazing deal.

The main difference between both models is that the 2019 MacBook Air has a True Tone LCD, whereas the former doesn't. True Tone is a technology that adjusts the screen's color based on ambient lighting.

Apple's MacBook Pros are a different beast. These laptops rarely drop below $999. Expect to see the 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch hit $999 via Best Buy. The higher-end MacBook Pro models will likely see discounts of $500 to $800 off, which would be in line with the laptop deals we saw from Amazon and Best Buy over the summer.

Black Friday Laptop Deals from Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops of 2019 and we expect to see many XPS 13 and XPS 15 sales from Dell this Black Friday. Dell's XPS line up is a tad complicated, but here's what we're predicting.

XPS 13 (7390): The XPS 13 (7390) is the newest model in Dell's arsenal with Intel's new 10th-gen CPUs. The base model starts at $999, but Dell dropped it to $881 last month. Expect to see that price point (or lower) again in November.

XPS 13 (9380): Despite being a year old, the XPS 9380 is an amazing system that provides more than enough power for the average user. The 9380 will likely drop to $899 or less on Black Friday, a price we already saw back in August during Dell's back-to-school sale. There's a chance this system may cost more than the newer 7390. That's because the 9380 has a better base config that includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, whereas the base 7390 sports 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

XPS 15 (7590): The XPS 15 rarely hits under $1,000. However, it hit an all-time price low of $912 during Labor Day. The model that went on sale packed a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you see this config on sale again at or below $912 — buy it. It's a killer deal.

Black Friday Laptop Deals in November

Lenovo Black Friday sale: $2,400 off ThinkPads

Lenovo is kicking off Black Friday in a big way. The PC manufacturer is slashing the price of its premium ThinkPad laptops. For instance, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme w/ Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti for just $12,99 via coupon "THINKPEEK20".View Deal

HP Envy 13t: was $999 now $699.99 @ HP

The Envy 13t has MacBook killer written all over it. It sports a brand new 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers style and excellent bang for your buck. It's $20 cheaper now than it was last month!View Deal

MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $999

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. For a limited time, it's $100 off its normal retail price. The 256GB model is also $100 off. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $529 now $419 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i5-8250U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $110 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal