29 Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2022

Browse our hand-picked 29 best Walmart Black Friday deals below.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Laptops

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin GTX 1650: $632 $499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $133 on the MSI GF63 Thin GTX 1650 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz displaym Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics. This is suitable for playing AAA games up to 1080p in medium setting. It's a solid entry level machines for new gamers. This is the best gaming laptop deal under $500.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360 14a: $299 $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $120 off, the HP Chromebook x360 (14a-ca0790wm) is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops around. It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 64GB SSD. Its 360 degree flip-and-fold design enables use in laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3050Ti: $799 $749 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. This is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $279 $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the Acer Chromebook 315. It packs an 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.10-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, UHD graphics 600 and 64GB of storage. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 315 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8 3rd Gen: $119 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Lenovo Tab M8 with this epic Walmart Black Friday deal. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen with 350 nits of brightness and Dolby Atmos sound for your content streaming needs. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P22T 8-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Store all your favorite streaming and gaming apps on 32GB of eMCP storage — expadable up to 2TB.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $139 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)Save $90 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 during Walmart's Black Friday sale — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. By comparison, it's $10 chepar than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

PC & TV Monitors

(opens in new tab) Vizio V-Series 70-inch 4K LED TV: $599 448 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $151 on the Vizio V-Series 70-inch 4K LED TV (V705x-J03). It features Vizio IQ active processor,full array LED backlight, and active pixel tuning. That simply means it delivers a enhanced, superior picture quality with rich contrast and accurate color. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GN750-B Gaming Monitor: $229 $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off, the LG UltraGear is a solid gaming monitor. for those who need 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Google Chromecast HD: $29 $18 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $11 on Chromecast with Google TV and enjoy streaming content up to 1080p HDR. I own this all-in-one streamer and it instantly turned my old TV into a smart TV. It makes it easy to cast and share content from a laptop, tablet or phone and access your favorite streaming apps in one place. It ships with a simple remote control which lets you search for what to watch using just your voice.

Wearables

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 feature a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Snag them now for their lowest price ever. Amazon (opens in new tab) matches this Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: $159 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Apple's 2nd generation AirPods. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. Amazon (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features a 1000-nit Always on Retina display, IPX6 Dust resistance, Waterproof to a depth of 50 meters, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, ECG, Blood Oxygen levels, and much more. Amazon (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $149 $69 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 1st Gen: $249 $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $90 on the 1st generation AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime XT 2: $29 $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Skullcandy Dime XT 2 wireless earbuds. The audio maker's smallest, lightest earbuds ever now featrures Personal Sound. Experience the same full, rich sound you see in competing pricier earbuds. Thanks to dual microphones, you may use a single earbud when you're on a call. And with a noise isolating fit that's sweat and water-resistant, these earbuds are great for workouts and running outdoors.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $149 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2 in during Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. It does an excellent job of straddling the line between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.

Phones

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2020 Prepaid: $249 $99 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)Save $150 on the iPhone SE from Straight Talk wireless. This iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP main camera and 7MP front camera. This phone is locked to Straight Talk and only works with Straight Talk's prepaid plans (opens in new tab).

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 $249 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 off the Xbox Series S for Black Friday. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: $99 $59 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — a must have accessory for Mario fans. It lets you control a real-life Mario Kart with the Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset: $99 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the the latest Razer Barracuda X headset. This lightweight and versatile wireless headset connects to PC, PS5 and Android devices via Bluetooth. It features a detachable HyperClear microphone and up to 20 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset: $49 $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Razer’s bestselling headset gets even cheaper in a must-buy deal for gamers looking to give their audio a serious upgrade. The custom-tuned 40mm drivers deliver a deep soundstage that immerses you within whatever world you’re in, courtesy of the 7.1 surround software.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 Disc Edition: $499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Due to high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself these days. The new PlayStation 5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming console. Walmart+ members will have exclusive access to this PS5 console during Walmart's exclusive Walmart+ Early Access event. You can also get it from PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) — simply log in or create a free PSN account.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you prefer disc-less gaming, the PlayStation Digital Edition console is priced at $399. It has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive. Walmart+ members will have exclusive access to this PS5 console during Walmart's exclusive Walmart+ Early Access event.

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle: $559 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Buy the God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle at Walmart. This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly. You can also get it from PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) — simply log in or create a free PSN account.

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle (Digital): $459 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Buy the digital edition God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle at Walmart. This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly. You can also get it from PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) — simply log in or create a free PSN account.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Networking

(opens in new tab) Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 Router: $145 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $46 on the Nighthawk AX2400 (RAX29), one of the best routers to buy. It's a great solution if you want blazing-fast Internet speeds and reliable connectivity for every device in your network. This powerful Wi-Fi 6 router lets you stream 4K content to smart TVs, mobile devices and gaming consoles. And with Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps, this router eliminates buffering due to demanding network usage.

Collectibles