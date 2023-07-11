The market for wireless earbuds under $100 has expanded for Amazon Prime Day 2023 . The annual two-day shopping event is offering bigger discounts on the best cheap wireless earbuds and new releases. If there was ever a time to ditch your AirPods for something more affordable and fine-tuned, it would be these next 48 hours (July 11th – 12th).

Don’t think for a second that this year’s deals are limited to Amazon favorites from inexpensive earbuds makers like 1More, EarFun, and JLab. They’re certainly part of the celebration, but so are several big-name brands such as Beats, Jabra, Samsung, Sony, and many more.

As for options, there is something for everyone. Hi-res buds optimized for iOS and Android use. Powerful noise-cancellers that outperform many luxury models. Smart buds that can control everything from your mobile playback to home appliances with a simple voice command. Soundful sports in-ears designed to kickstart intense works. Prime Day has it all.

Get more bang for your buck by taking advantage of the best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals under $100.

Best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals under $100

Sony WF-C700N: $119 $99 @ Amazon

We didn’t think Sony could create mid-range buds that replicate the WF-1000XM4 ’s sonic performance. Well, they did, and you can own them for less than $100. The WF-C700N come with several of Sony’s exclusive sound technologies (360 Reality Audio, DSEE upscaling, EQ customization) that elevate music and movies to the next level. Adaptive ANC keeps disruptions to a minimum by tweaking noise neutralization to your environment. Access to 20 levels of ambient listening ensures you hear every peep in your vicinity. Improvements to battery life also keep these buds running for lengthy stretches.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the stellar Beats Studio Buds , which is their biggest discount yet. Several hallmarks make these first-gen buds a must-own. Beats designed their own chipset to work interchangeably with iOS/macOS and Android devices (a first for any Apple-related audio product). Audio is given the hi-fi treatment with a proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver and custom designed transducers delivering better sound than the AirPods 3 . ANC is sufficient for blocking out most incidental sounds. The sleek oval design and multiple colorways also give the Studio Buds a more attractive appearance than any AirPods model.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023): $49 $34 @ Amazon

Amazon’s 2023 Echo Buds just received a $15 mark down for Prime Day. These entry-level buds are more impressive than their predecessors. Hands-free Alexa voice activation continues to operate flawlessly. You’re given access to a wide feature set in the Alexa app that includes customization options for call quality, controls, and sound, along with location-based Find My support and Shortcuts. Bright highs and decent bass keep music engaging, and the on-ear design sits flush on the ear.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: $99 $54 @ Amazon

A mid-ranger with premium appeal, the Soundcore Space A40 bring stellar audio and noise cancellation to an affordable price point, which has been reduced for Prime Day ($45 off). Clarity and depth have improved from what was audible on previous brand entries. ANC hushes common distractions and keeps loud noises to a minimum, while Transparency picks up ambient sounds clearly for increased awareness. Anker’s wide suite of features are available, including a fully customizable EQ, find device setting, hearing test, and two special listening modes: Gaming Mode for reduced latency and White Noise to create an ideal ambiance for sleeping.

EarFun Air Pro 3: $79 $55 @ Amazon

The best wireless earbuds deal under $50 goes to the EarFun Air Pro 3. These entry-level buds carry the spec sheet of a flagship model, boasting active noise cancellation, customizable sound, lengthy battery life (9 hours), low latency audio, and a waterproof exterior (IPX5). ANC filters low- and mid-frequency noises without compromising the Air Pro 3’s energetic and punchy soundstage. Advanced technologies like aptX Adaptive Sound and Bluetooth 5.3 also allow for steady hi-res streaming at low bitrates.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless: $149 $79 @ Amazon

Snagging the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless for $70 less than their MSRP is a steal. You’re getting signature Sennheiser sound and terrific connectivity in a dust-, sweat-, and splash-resistant package. Two different sets of tips come bundled with the purchase and support their own listening mode to increase or isolate external sounds. The Sennheiser Smart Control app also lets you personalize the buds in different ways.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 $69 @ Amazon

Need some buds to pair with your Samsung Galaxy Z 5 Fold smartphone? Then jump on this Prime Day deal while supplies last. The mid-range Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for $83, though you can purchase the international version for even less ( $70 on Amazon ). Sound is powerful and customizable. Noise cancellation remains strong in different listening environments. Pairing is instantaneous on all mobile platforms. Lastly, you get cool features like PowerShare to wirelessly charge the buds when placing the case on the back of a compatible Galaxy phone.