The best JBL wireless earbuds under $50 for Black Friday offer solid performance for the price. Now is a great time to add some new wearables to your arsenal of gadgets for less.

Today's Amazon Black Friday deals take 50% off a variety of JBL wireless earbuds. At half price, many models are just under $50. So if you're looking for a more affordable alternative to AirPods or Beats headphones, JBL is your best bet.

For a limited time, you can get the JBL Tune 225TWS for just $49 — their lowest price ever. That's $50 off their $100 list price and one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen today.

These buds feature the brand's signature bass sound and provide up to 5 hours of battery life. And with the included charging case, you get another 20, so that's 25 hours total.

So if you're shopping on a budget, you don't miss your chance to nab these earbuds for the cheap.

Here are our favorite JBL wireless earbuds deals from Amazon's Black Friday sale.

JBL Tune 225TWS Wireless Earbuds: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Now 50% off, the JBL Tune 225TWS have are at their cheapest price yet. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds.

JBL Tune 115TWS Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The comfortable fit and great sound quality of the JBL Tunes make for a great pair of truly wireless earbuds. These come packed with JBL’s Pure Bass technology, 21 hours of battery (6 hours for earbuds and 15 for the case) and hands-free call functionality.

JBL Tune 215TWS Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

JBL has been powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades. Now let JBL bring your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound. With up to 25 hours (5 hours from the earbuds and 15 hours from the case) of battery life, you can listen all day and all night. Keep your own private concert going for as long as you can keep up.