5 best early HP Black Friday deals

HP Black Friday 2022 deals are available right now, just days before the actual day. The PC maker's sitewide sale slashes up to 70% off select HP laptops, monitors, and PC accessories. And the Black Friday savings don't stop there. Use coupon "STOCKING5" to take an extra 5% off select products $599+. Also, save an extra 10% off select products $999+ with coupon, "STOCKING10".

For a limited time, you can get the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop for $855 (opens in new tab) at HP. If it wasn't on sale, you'd expect to shell out $1,249 for this machine, so that's $395 in savings. This is one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get.

The Spectre x360 is powerful and versatile — one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. As its name hints, it's 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

Stream videos and browse the internet on a stunning, 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness. And with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Evo platform 10-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, you'll seamlessly zip through day-to-day productivity. Rounding out the laptop's specs sheet are Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. This laptop configuration is suitable for moderate multitasking and light gaming.

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we loved its stunning 3:2 aspect ratio touch screen, elegant, sturdy design and excellent performance. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award thumbs up.

Prefer the power of AMD? You can pick up the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 with AMD Ryzen 5 6-core CPU for just $399 (opens in new tab).

So if you plan to buy laptop this Black Friday for yourself or as a gift, it's not too early to snag big savings. See more of our favorite deals from the sale below. HP's Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 24 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28.

Black Friday is officially on Nov. 25 and we're tracking the best Black Friday deals on laptops. Be sure to check out our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for the best end-of year discounts.

5 best early HP Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) 1. HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: $1,249 $855 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $395 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "STOCKING5". It packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

(opens in new tab) 2. HP Pavilion Laptop 15: $619 $399 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $220 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15z for Black Friday. This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook PC packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) 3. HP Laptop 14: $429 $259 @HP (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on the HP Laptop 14z — one of the the best budget laptops to buy. It has a (1366 x 768) display, AMD 3020e dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Graphics and a 128GB SSD. If you're looking for a basic portable laptop for creating docs, emails streaming contant and web browsing, this is all you need.

(opens in new tab) 4. HP M27F 27 Monitor Bundle: $269 $149 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on this HP monitor bundle with this HP Black Friday deal. The bundle includes: an HP M27f 27-in Monitor and an HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300 combo. The HP M27F has a 1080p resolution panel with 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortion for smooth streaming and gameplay.