Best Chromebook deals in October 2022

Mid-October's best Chromebook deals are rolling out solid discounts on today's top Chrome OS laptops. Early holiday Chromebook deals are off to a great start so far with considerable discounts on a range of notebooks from top PC makers.

Now is a great time to save on Chromebook laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. Whether you have your eye on the compact HP Chromebook 11 or 14-inch Acer Chromebook 514 you've come to the right place.

If you're buying a new laptop in these times of inflation, Chromebooks are the best budget laptops to buy. These Windows and Mac alternatives are simple to use, secure, boot up fast and have long battery life. Programmers and developers especially benefit from the Linux and Android app support Chromebooks offer.

And now that Acer just dropped its first cloud gaming Chromebook into the mix, competitors should worry about these fast and battery efficient laptops.

If you want to snag a Chromebook for school, work or someone special for the holidays, you don't have to spend a fortune. There are plenty of Chromebook deals out there to fit every need and budget. From budget to premium here are the best Chromebook deals you can get before Black Friday.

Today's best Chromebook deals

Best Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6: $219 $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $219 on the AMD model Lenovo Chromebook 3. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) display, 1.8-GHZ AMD A6-9220C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 32GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 64GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) Acer 317 Chromebook: $369 $169 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Acer 317 Chromebook. It has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $289 $231 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $57 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook Go: $299 $249 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samung Chromebook Go with no trade-in. With a weight of 3.2 pounds and a mere 0.6-inches thin, it fits easily into backpacks and luggage. It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip CM3: $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 is one of the best convertible notebooks for the money. This 2-in-1 laptop's 360-degree hinge lets you convert from laptop to tablet, stand or tent mode. It packs a 12-inch (1366 x 912) touch screen, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired, 4GB of RAM. MediaTek Integrated graphics and 32GB of microSD expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: $449 $349 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Chromebook 2 360 convertible laptop. It has a 360-degree hinge to easily transform from laptop to tablet mode. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 in this deal has a 12.4-inch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. One of the best budget 2-in-1 devices to buy with its versatile detachable keyboard design. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7cG2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C536: $569 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $199 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C536 which is one of the more affordable premium Chrome OS laptops out there. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and 3.0-GHz Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it boasts a 128GB SSD which you rarely see on a Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook X2: $599 $479 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $119 on the HP Chromebook X2 (opens in new tab) 2-in-1 detachable. It has a 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a wise choice.