Best Buy has the Nintendo Switch OLED for $30 off — but there's a catch

Prime Day deals abound on gaming gear, but one console that is resisting the siren song of the deals: Nintendo Switch OLED.

After searching high and low for any savings on the refreshed Switch, we were able to find it for $319 at Best Buy, a $30 savings, but the catch is that it's a refurbished model. Before you immediately go running for the hills, a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED is thoroughly tested, includes everything in the original box, and features a 90-day warranty for peace of mind. I've opted for Geek Squad Refurbished models to save money in the past and haven't had a bad experience yet.

While console deals are few and far between, there are plenty of other Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals available if you need games or accessories.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 $319 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is one of the best gaming consoles to buy. After our launch day Switch died earlier this year, we upgraded to the OLED version and it felt like it breathed fresh life into Switch games.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we loved its gorgeous OLED, extensive game library and powerful speakers. We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

By design, the display takes up nearly the entire front of the Switch. A glossy plastic bezel frames the 7-inch screen. The unit's power and volume buttons are integrated into the top on the panel alongside the game cartridge slot and a headphone jack.

Just like the standard Switch, Switch OLED model includes a dock to connect to your TV. In terms of size, the Switch OLED is slightly larger than the standard switch. It measures 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches and weighs 14.9 ounces with Joy-Cons attached. The og Switch’s measures 4 x 9.4 x 0.55 inches at 14.1 ounces with Joy-Cons.

If you are in the market for any other gaming gear, take a look at our main Prime Day deals or our Prime Day gaming laptop deals.