Top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022 — save up to 50%

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals kick off the week with massive sitewide discounts. There's not better time than now to save big on today's best laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Shop today's Best Buy Cyber Monday deals online at Best Buy.com (opens in new tab), via the Best Buy app (opens in new tab). As a reminder, this holiday shopping season, Best Buy offers an extended return window. Best Buy purchases made between now and Dec. 31, 2022 are eligible for returns through Jan. 14, 2023.

So if you skipped BlacK Friday, Cyber Monday is your second chance to snag your favorite tech for less. Check out our hand-selected deals going on today at Best Buy below. And be sure to visit our Cyber Monday deals roundup for the best discounts around the web.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: $379 $199 Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $180 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for use in tablet and viewing mode. Powered by Windows 11, it's a more affordable Surface device alternative. The laptop in this deal has a 10.3 inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,399 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With a $500 price cut, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 3060 is one of the best gaming laptops to pick up. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This machine is ready for work and play.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Go 2: $699 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the sleek and portable Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a vibrant 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, improved HD camera and secure Windows Hello sign-in. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and supplies 128GB SSD. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RX 6700S: 1,649 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop. This beastly machine packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz display with 500 nits of brightness. Expect sharp, colorful, immersive viewing in any lighting environment. Rounding out its hardware specs are a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. This laptop supplies you with a massive 1TB SSD for fast file transfers and game storage.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: $1,349 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At $450 off, the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard at an all-time low black Black Friday price. It's a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, we gave the Surface Pro 8 and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

Wearables

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro: $449 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life. Best Buy also offers the LTE model Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $429 ($70 off) (opens in new tab). Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: $99 $58 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $41 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even when not on sale, they're the best wireless earbuds under $100. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds: $199 $128 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $71 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: $299 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Pick up the console and a controller for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.