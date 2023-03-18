Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Top deals this weekend

Best Buy's 3-Day sale (opens in new tab) starts now with limited time deals on laptops , tablets, monitors, headphones, video games, and more. So if you're upgrading your gadgets on a budget, you don't want to miss Best Buy's weekend deals.

As part of the sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $400 off select Windows laptops (opens in new tab). For example, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 7i for just $799 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $1,200, so that's $400 in savings. The laptop in this deal features a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) touch display with 400 nits of brightness, 1080p webcam, and 4 stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Powering the laptop is a 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM alongside a speedy 512GB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics make it one of the best laptops for light gaming.

Speaking of which, gaming laptops are up to $600 off during the Best Buy 3-Day sale (opens in new tab). One of our favorite machines, the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 gaming laptop is now $1,299 (opens in new tab) ($600 off). We love the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review for its slim design, stellar performance and amazing battery life.

Interested in something else? Browse Best Buy 3-Day sale below.

Best Buy 3-Day sale

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $799 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the HP Envy x360. It features a 360-degree hinge for convertiable from laptop to tablet mode. Stylus and touch support allows for sketching, drawing and note taking. This 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5 in Sage green. This model packs a 13.5-inch (2,256 x 1504) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $999 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4 in Platinum. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 15-inch, (2496 x 1664) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4980U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,779 $1,529 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the 256GB Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. Packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 256SSD for storage and a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch display, the Surface Pro 9 makes for a great portable 2-in-1 laptop.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: $1,199 $799 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $400 on the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. This machine packs a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 60Hz 400 nits touch display, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics makes it ideal for light gaming. HP Envy X360

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3060: $1,699 $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $420 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3060 GPU. This exceptional gaming laptop is thin, lightweight, delivers stellar performance and has amazing battery life. It’s a great all-around machine for students looking for a laptop that can double as a gaming rig. The laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Laptop Deals: up to $500 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy continues to slash up to $500 off select Intel-powered laptops. Save on various configuration laptops and 2-in-1 notebooks from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: $ 99 $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even when not on sale, they're the best wireless earbuds under $100. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 3: $249 $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless earbuds. We rate these earbuds 4.5 out of 5-stars for their superior sound with customization and excellent active noise-cancellation.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Unlocked: $599 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 when you activate the phone at Best Buy. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked: $899 $749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro when you activate it via Best Buy. The ultimate Android phone, it packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP front camera under the bezel.

(opens in new tab) Video Game Deals: up to $70 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy slashing up to $70 off select video games for a limited. Save on popular titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.