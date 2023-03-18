Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Top deals this weekend

Best Buy's 3-Day sale (opens in new tab) starts now with limited time deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, video games, and more. So if you're upgrading your gadgets on a budget, you don't want to miss Best Buy's weekend deals.
As part of the sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $400 off select Windows laptops. For example, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 7i for just $799. It normally costs $1,200, so that's $400 in savings. The laptop in this deal features a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) touch display with 400 nits of brightness, 1080p webcam, and 4 stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.
Powering the laptop is a 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM alongside a speedy 512GB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics make it one of the best laptops for light gaming.
Speaking of which, gaming laptops are up to $600 off during the Best Buy 3-Day sale. One of our favorite machines, the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 gaming laptop is now $1,299 ($600 off). We love the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review for its slim design, stellar performance and amazing battery life.
Interested in something else? Browse Best Buy 3-Day sale below.
Best Buy 3-Day sale
HP Envy x360 2-in-1:
$799 $549 @ Best Buy
Save $250 on the HP Envy x360. It features a 360-degree hinge for convertiable from laptop to tablet mode. Stylus and touch support allows for sketching, drawing and note taking. This 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Graphics and 256GB SSD.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5:
$1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy
Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5 in Sage green. This model packs a 13.5-inch (2,256 x 1504) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4:
$999 $999 @ Best Buy
Save $200 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4 in Platinum. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 15-inch, (2496 x 1664) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4980U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, and 256GB SSD.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9:
$1,779 $1,529 @ Best Buy
Save $250 on the 256GB Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. Packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 256SSD for storage and a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch display, the Surface Pro 9 makes for a great portable 2-in-1 laptop.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1:
$1,199 $799 @ Best Buy
Save $400 on the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. This machine packs a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 60Hz 400 nits touch display, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics makes it ideal for light gaming.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3060:
$1,699 $1,199 @ Best Buy
Save $420 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3060 GPU. This exceptional gaming laptop is thin, lightweight, delivers stellar performance and has amazing battery life. It’s a great all-around machine for students looking for a laptop that can double as a gaming rig. The laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
Best Buy Laptop Deals: up to $500 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy continues to slash up to $500 off select Intel-powered laptops. Save on various configuration laptops and 2-in-1 notebooks from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: $
99 $69 @ Best Buy
Save $30 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even when not on sale, they're the best wireless earbuds under $100. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app.
Sennheiser Momentum 3:
$249 $199 @ Best Buy
Save $50 on Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless earbuds. We rate these earbuds 4.5 out of 5-stars for their superior sound with customization and excellent active noise-cancellation.
Google Pixel 7 Unlocked:
$599 $399 @ Best Buy
Save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 when you activate the phone at Best Buy. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. It's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked:
$899 $749 @ Best Buy
Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro when you activate it via Best Buy. The ultimate Android phone, it packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP front camera under the bezel.
Video Game Deals: up to $70 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy slashing up to $70 off select video games for a limited. Save on popular titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.
Best Buy 3-Day TV Deals: from $79 @ Best Buy
The Best Buy offers a range of smart TVs starting at $89. Save up to $700 on today's top TV brands like Insignia, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, and more.