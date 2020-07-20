Best back-to-school laptop deals: Save at Apple, Best Buy and more

We have good news for budget-conscious students and parents alike — the best back-to-school laptops deals are beginning to surface.

Lenovo's early back-to-school deals offer doorbuster savings to the tune of up to 68% off laptops and accessories. From now until July 26, you get the Lenovo C940 14 for $1,099 via coupon, "GEARUP3". That's $350 off its $1,450 list price and one of the best prices we've seen on our favorite 2-in-1 laptop.

It packs a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Apple and Best Buy are also offering noteworthy discounts on today's best laptops for students. Right now, the Apple Education Store takes up to $200 off select MacBooks and up to $100 off a shiny new iPad.

If you're a student or a parent, the base model MacBook Air will cost $899. Normally, this laptop is priced at $999, so that's $100 off. It's the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook and one of the best back-to-school laptop deals around.

Even better, Apple is bundling this deal with a free pair of AirPods ($159 value). You can upgrade your earbuds to the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $40 more or the AirPods Pro for $90. No matter which earbuds you select, you're saving $159.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy is running its own back-to-school sale with Surface laptop discounts of up to $300. You must be enrolled in the free Best Buy Student Deals program to get these exclusive deals.

So if you want to get an early start on the next school semester, these are the best back to school laptop deals you can get right now.

Apple back-to-school deals

The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops for college students and high schoolers.

It features a new Magic Keyboard for a comfortable typing experience. As we noted in our MacBook Air 2020 review, we like its sleek design, great battery life and clicky Magic Keyboard.

MacBook Air 2020 w/free AirPods: from $899 @ Apple

The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Apple's back to school sale takes $100 off and bundles it with free AirPods.

The 2020 MacBook Pro is our favorite Apple laptop. Over last year's model, it offers double the storage, great performance and the comfortable Magic keyboard.

MacBook Pro 2020 w/ free AirPods: from $1,199 @ Apple

Apple's back-to-school sale lets you save $100 to $200 off a new MacBook Pro. The base model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a 13-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Touch ID. It's bundled with a free pair of second-generation AirPods.

Best Buy back-to-school deals

The Surface Laptop 3 combines a refined, premium design with fast performance, which is why it's one of the best laptops around.

If you're looking for a powerful 2-in-1 laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 is worth considering. With an AMD CPU and durable all-metal design, it's a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2.

Lenovo back to school laptop deals

Yoga C940 14" 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $1,099 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo early back-to-school sale takes $350 off the Editor's Choice Yoga C940 via code, "GEARUP3". This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.