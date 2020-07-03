The best 4th of July sales 2020: Deals at Best Buy, Dell, HP and more

This year's best 4th of July sales offer excellent bargains on the most coveted laptops, tablets and accessories. Retailers are celebrating Independence Day 2020 with huge discounts on iPads, MacBooks, Surface Books, the Dell XPS 13, and more.

With so many stores running 4th of July sales happening this week, finding the very best deals can get overwhelming. That's why we're rounding up the best 4th of July sales from our go-to retailers in on place.

We're listing only the best deals on today's most coveted mobile PCs and must-have peripherals. So before you celebrate this weekend, check out the best 4th of July sales you can get right now.

Best 4th of July sales

4th of July sales and deals

Amazon 4th of July sales

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,149 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

This 7th Gen iPad packs a 128GB SSD, which is ample room to store apps and photos. At $100 off, it's back to its all-time low price and one of the best iPad deals we've seen this season.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon's Kids Edition Kindle lets kids access 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited kid-friendly content. It includes a rugged kid-proof case/cover to withstand heavy use. Amazon's excellent worry-free 2-year warranty replaces the tablet free of charge in the event of damage. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Score them now for their best price yet. View Deal

Best Buy 4th of July sale

Asus ZenBook 14: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a great MacBook Air alternative. This model packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an MX350 GPU. Save $150 in Best Buy's 4th of July sale. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard (Core i3/128GB): was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value).View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

At $150 off in Best Buy's 4th of July sale, this Lenovo Legion 5 totes some killer specs for the price. It packs a 2.6 GHz 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Dell 4th of July sale

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,899 now $1,549 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 Touch is the best touchscreen laptop to buy. Dell's 4th of July sale slashes $350 off this laptop's regular price. It packs a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Apply coupon coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $1,549View Deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can save $200 on one in Dell's 4th of July sale. It packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, a 2.4 GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "50OFF699" drops it down to $949.View Deal

Alienware m15 R2: was $1,799 now $1,429 @ Dell

The previous-gen Alienware m15 is also on sale at Dell. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,429 ($379 off). View Deal

Dell UltraSharp 34" Curved USB-C Monitor: was $959 now $692 @ Dell

The 34" Dell U3419W curved monitor is made to upscale your productivity and entertainment. This 1900R curve radius 3440 x 1440 IPS panel features an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio for an immersive experience. Use coupon, "STAND4SMALL" at checkout. View Deal

HP 4th of July sale

HP Elite Dragonfly (Core i5): was $2,780 now $1,807 @ HP

The Elite Dragonfly is one of the most exciting laptops in HP's 4th of July sale. This stunning business laptop comes with a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen (w/ Sure View), a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15t: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 15t is one of the best laptops you can get in HP's 4th of July sale. This model packs a 15.6-inch, 4K touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Laptop 15t: was $789 now $589 @ HP

The HP 15t is currently discounted in HP's 4th of July sale. It packs a 15-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 1 GHz Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's $200 off and one of the best laptop deals out there right now.View Deal

HP Laptop 15z Touch: was $789 now $589 @ HP

If you're looking for a cheap touchscreen laptop, the HP 15z touch is also on sale this week. It packs a Rezen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Save $180 on this everyday machine. View Deal

Lenovo 4th of July sale

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3: was $429 now $344 @ Lenovo

If you want a compact laptop for basic tasks, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is a great pick. It packs an 11.6-inch, 1080p display, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $85 off via coupon, "CELEBRATE1" during Lenovo's 4th of July sale. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C640 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $899 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Yoga C640 13 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p IPS display, a 1.8 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This flexible machine is now $200 off via coupon, "4THOFJULYSALE". View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S540: was $999 now $799 @ Lenovo

This IdeaPad S540 laptop from Lenovo packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) display, a Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. For a limited time, it's $200 off. View Deal