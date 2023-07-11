Beats Studio Buds Plus see first price drop for Prime Day

The Prime Day Beats Studio Buds Plus price drop you've been waiting for is here! For the first time ever, you can get these latest Beats wireless earbuds for below retail.

For Prime Day, Amazon offers the Beats Studio Buds Plus for $149 .That's $20 off their normal price of $169 and of course the lowest price we've seen for these wireless earbuds . Also on sale are the Beats Studio Buds for just $89 ($60 off) if you're looking for sub-$100 headphones.

These are just two of the best Prime Day deals on Beats headphones available this week.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: $149 at Best Buy Cheaper alternative: Beats Studio Buds for $89

The Beats Studio Buds Plus pack rich, premium sound into a pocketable design. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and active noise-cancelling with transparency mode. Enjoy jamming out to your playlist and high-quality calls on a rated battery life of up 36 hours with the included charging case. Beats Studio Buds+ work with Apple and Android devices.

Like many of today's headphones, they support Siri and Google Assistant. This means you can call on your favorite virtual assistant using the voice command, “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google.”

Beats Studio Buds Plus work with Apple and Android devices and offer a free Beats app available as a free download in the App Store and Google Play.