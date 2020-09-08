Beats Solo Pro noise cancelling 'phones crash to $199 record low price

The Beats Solo Pro are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. Rarely on sale, you can get the Beats Solo Pro at an all-time low price.

Right now, you can get the Beats Solo Pro for $199 at Amazon. Usually, these noise-cancelling headphones retail for $299, so this deal saves you $100. It's one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

The colors available at this deal price are dark blue, light blue, and red.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on on sale for an all time low price.

The Beats Solo Pro are among the best Beats headphones out there.

Beats Solo Pros feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

In our Beats Solo Pro review, we were impressed by the phones' good audio quality, and effective noise-cancellation. We also liked their easy pairing and gave the Beats Solo Pro a 4 out of 5 star rating.

The Solo Pros feature a matte finish and retain the stylish appearance and iconic design Beats headphones design. Beats' signature "b" logo adorns familiar circular ear cups. Hidden buttons embedded in the exterior of the right ear cup let you control certain features directly from the headphone.

At 9.4 ounces, the Solo Pros are lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) but a bit heavier than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (9 ounces).

In real-world testing, the Solo Pros did a great job of blocking out persistent noise. When it comes to sound, the Beats Solo Pros' 40mm drivers deliver a balanced sound which is ideal for genre-jumping music fans.

Powered by an H1 chip, the Solo Pros have a leg up on competitors since it supports Audio Sharing with other W1 or H1 chip headphones. This lets you and a friend with Solo Pros, AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro or Studio3 enjoy a private jam session.

At $100 off, the Beats Solo Pros are a great value if quality sound, noise-cancellation, and style are priority.