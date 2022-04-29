Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds hit $179 deal price at Amazon

If you were hoping for a price drop on the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds — listen up. Just in time for Mother's Day, you can snag them for a discounted price.

Right now, you can get the Beats Fit Pro for just $179 at Amazon. That's $20 off their normal price of $199 and the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds.

B&H has them for the same price.

Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

In a rare deal, Amazon is slashing $20 off the Beats Fit Pro. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones are perfect for working out and day-to-day use. They feature Apple's H1 chip, noise-cancellation and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

Although we didn't test these earbuds, sister site Tom's Guide took them for a spin. In their Beats Fit Pro review, they loved their dynamic soundstage, solid active noise cancellation and comfort. They were also impressed by their call quality and gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world use, audio quality and battery life was superior to that of any AirPods. The Beats Fit Pro delivered punchy bass and great sound quality for voice and video calls. The Beats Fit Pro's wingtip design ensures a secure fit. Feedback from happy owners on Amazon say the Beats Fit Pro buds stay put during yoga and running.

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so be sure to grab it while you can.