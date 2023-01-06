Beats Fit Pro boomering to all-time low price of $159

This Beats Fit Pro boomerang deal drops the price of these top-rated earbuds to an all-time low. Normally $199, Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back on sale for just $159 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $40 off and the lowest price to date for the Apple-owned brand earbuds.

As an alternative, Amazon offers the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off). These are the best headphone deals we've seen since the start of the year.

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Fit Pro in this epic come back deal. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Fit Pro are the best workout headphones you can buy. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active noise-cancellation, Spatial Audio and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

In our Beats Fit Pro review, we called them the best Apple wireless earbuds money can buy. They are workout earbuds with a more secure fit, longer battery life and better durability. Over the 1st gen AirPods Pro, audio quality of the Beast Fit Pro is refined. You get a fuller, more dynamic sound with tighter bass response and noise cancellation is equally great. Additionally, Beats' hard plastic casing doesn't crack or scuff as easily as Apple's casing.

If you want to update your arsenal of gadgets with some new Beats earbuds, don't hesitate to snap these up now.

