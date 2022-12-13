Beat Saber drops new 'Rock Mixtape' music pack with its longest track ever — can you guess the song?

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Beat Saber is on a roll! The VR hit, and one of the best Meta Quest 2 games, recently dropped some kickass music packs, including Lizzo and The Weeknd. Now, Beat Saber is rolling out something special for its rock-loving fans: the brand-spankin' new Rock Mixtape.

This music pack comes with a mishmash of legendary rock tracks, featuring songs from KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The White Stripes, Nirvana, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, and more.

Beat Saber drops first-ever dedicated Rock Mixtape

Use those Beat Saber wands like you're banging on a drum set (or smashing cymbals) while rockin' out to the new Rock Mixtape music pack. The tracklist features some of the greatest alternative and classic rock artists spanning several eras:

  • Steppenwolf — Born To Be Wild
  • Survivor — Eye of the Tiger
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd — Free Bird
  • Guns N’ Roses — Sweet Child O’ Mine
  • The White Stripes — Seven Nation Army
  • Nirvana — Smells Like Teen Spirit
  • Foo Fighters — The Pretender
  • KISS — I Was Made For Lovin’ You

Beat Saber's Rock Mixtape may be more challenging than most music packs because it features Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," which clocks in at nearly nine minutes. It's the longest song ever released in Beat Saber with a record-setting 3,000+ notes, so it's quite the marathon.

Beat Saber screenshot

Screenshot of Beat Saber's Rock Mixtape (Image credit: Meta)

"In the level for 'Seven Nation Army,' astute fans will notice several lightning effects and color scheme mixes inspired by its iconic music video," a press release said. 

Rock Mixtape is now available on the Meta Quest (opens in new tab) and Rift (opens in new tab) platforms for just $10.99.

