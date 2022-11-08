The Weeknd is now on Beat Saber — vibe to 'Blinding Lights,' 'Save Your Tears,' and more

In the words of The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" hit, "I saw you dancing in a crowded room," but it wasn't brimming with people. Instead, it was filled with flying cubes after you rushed to strap on your VR headset to immerse yourself in Beat Saber's new The Weeknd Music Pack.

I don't blame you for your excitement. We recently announced the new Lizzo music pack, and now, The Weeknd's on Beat Saber! The new music pack features 10 of the Canadian crooner's top hits, including "Save Your Tears," "Blinding Lights," and "The Hills."

Beat Saber announces new The Weeknd Music Pack

Beat Saber is often touted as the one of best Quest 2 games, allowing music lovers to slice fast-approaching cubes with "sabers" (LED-lit wands) to the beat. You also must duck under obstacles and side-step suddenly appearing walls, making the VR game an excellent workout, too.

The Weeknd on Beat Saber (Image credit: Future)

Once you snag Beat Saber, you can purchase the base game, which has its own collection of head-bopping tracks, but if you prefer to swing your saber to familiar, well-known songs, you can buy DLC music packs. You can purchase the entire music pack, or if you only like a few of the artist's songs, you can buy individual tracks.

That being said, here's the full song list featured on The Weeknd's Beat Saber Music Pack (opens in new tab):

Blinding Lights

Can’t Feel My Face

How Do I Make You Love Me?

I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Pray For Me (with Kendrick Lamar)

Sacrifice

Save Your Tears

Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

Take My Breath

The Hills

Beat Saber has plenty of other music tracks that may tickle your fancy, including Imagine Dragons (opens in new tab), Skrillex (opens in new tab), Panic! At The Disco (opens in new tab), Green Day (opens in new tab), BTS (opens in new tab), Lady Gaga (opens in new tab), Billie Eilish (opens in new tab), Linkin Park (opens in new tab) — and now — The Weeknd! (opens in new tab)

The Weeknd on Beat Saber (Image credit: Meta)

On top of a tracklist that will make you swoon, The Weeknd Music Pack includes a brand-new, tailor-made environment with visuals inspired by the artist's distinctive style. In other words, you'll feel as if you're being immersed in The Weeknd's world with a VR experience that mimics the moody musician's melancholy aesthetic.

You can snag The Weeknd's full music pack for $12.99 (opens in new tab) (or purchase songs at a price tag of $1.99 each) on the Meta Quest (opens in new tab) platform today.