Lizzo is on Beat Saber? 'It's about damn time!' Check out the track list

Do you know what time it is? In the words of global superstar Lizzo, it's "bad b***h o'clock, yeah, it's thick-thirty!" Beat Saber is rolling out a new music pack and the "About Damn Time" songstress is taking center stage.

"Turn up the music; turn down the lights" because you'll get the opportunity to slice incoming cubes and dodge fast-approaching walls to Lizzo's nine most iconic hits, including selections from her most recent album Special.

Beat Saber announces new Lizzo Music Pack

Beat Saber is one of the most popular VR games for music enthusiasts, dance lovers, and high-intensity movement seekers (Beat Saber is a total workout, trust me!), allowing users to chop fast-approaching cubes to the beat.

(Image credit: Beat Saber)

After purchasing Beat Saber, you can play the base game with a cornucopia of fun, snappy, head-banger tracks, but if you want to wave your LED baton to popular songs, you'll have to purchase DLC music packs. You can buy the whole pack or secure individual tracks.

Beat Saber already has quite a few music packs to choose from, including Imagine Dragons, Skrillex, Panic! At The Disco, Green Day, BTS, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Linkin Park — and now — Lizzo!

You can find the track list for the Beat Saber Lizzo music pack below:

2 Be Loved (Am I Read)

About Damn Time

Cuz I Love You

Everybody's Gay

Good As Hell

Juice

Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

Truth Hurts

Worship

I know many may be excited for About Damn Time, Good as Hell and Truth Hurts, but personally, Tempo is one of my favorite Lizzo songs. With my Meta Quest 2, I got to slash the scrolling virtual cubes inside my Meta Quest 2 to the beat of the music — and it was both exhilarating and satisfying.

"Cherry-picked by Beat Games and Lizzo, these songs are perfect to dance, move, and slash to, and they bring the artist's energy and authenticity to Beat Saber for the first time," a Meta press release said.

As the cherry on top, alongside the new music pack release, Beat Saber is rolling out a new custom environment that aesthetically matches the splashy vibes of Lizzo's Special album.

You can snag Lizzo's full music pack for $11.99 (opens in new tab) (or purchase songs at a price tag of $1.99 each) on the Meta Quest (opens in new tab) and Rift (opens in new tab) Platforms today.

While we're on the topic of Meta, it's worth noting that the social media giant is set to broadcast the Connect 2022 livestream next week. Rumor has it that Meta's new VR headset, the Quest Pro, will be revealed at the event. Stay tuned!