Asus Zenbook 14 OLED drops to just $549 in epic laptop deal

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a 14-inch laptop with a numeric keypad. Currently, Best Buy offers the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for just $549 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $749, so that's $200 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Asus laptop. And what's more, you get 6 free months of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30).
This is one of the best laptop deals under $550.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED:
$749 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $200 on the excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and get 6 free months of Trend Micro Internet Security software (valued at $30). This machine packs a 14 inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1240P 14-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256 SSD.
Now $200 off, this Asus ZenBook 14 OLED is one of the best OLED laptops for the money. This machine on sale has a 14 inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1240P 14-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256 SSD. For peace of mind, it's outfitted with a fingerprint reader for fast and secure logins.
In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we praise its great battery life and striking 90Hz display. We also like how its massive touchpad doubles as a numeric keyboard. We gave the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.
To test the Zenbook 14 OLED's might, we opened 30 Google Chrome tabs, two of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously. We only saw a second or two of lag while switching between tabs. We pushed it further by launching a new Google Doc and began typing away. The Zenbook 14 OLED kept chugging along with no noticeable slowdowns.
In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the laptop notched a multi-core score of 8,590. It beat the mainstream laptop average score of (6,661) and falls slightly short of its competitor, the Acer Swift 5 (9,859).
Weighing in at 3.1 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is on par with today's 14 inch laptops. It's slightly heavier than the Acer Swift 5 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches) and lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches). Despite its thin frame, the Acer Swift 5 supplies you with a good amount of ports and slots. It has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.