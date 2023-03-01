Asus Zenbook 14 OLED drops to just $549 in epic laptop deal

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a 14-inch laptop with a numeric keypad. Currently, Best Buy offers the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for just $549 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $749, so that's $200 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Asus laptop. And what's more, you get 6 free months of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30).

This is one of the best laptop deals under $550.

Save $200 on the excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and get 6 free months of Trend Micro Internet Security software (valued at $30). This machine packs a 14 inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1240P 14-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256 SSD.

Now $200 off, this Asus ZenBook 14 OLED is one of the best OLED laptops for the money. This machine on sale has a 14 inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1240P 14-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256 SSD. For peace of mind, it's outfitted with a fingerprint reader for fast and secure logins.

In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review , we praise its great battery life and striking 90Hz display. We also like how its massive touchpad doubles as a numeric keyboard. We gave the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

To test the Zenbook 14 OLED's might, we opened 30 Google Chrome tabs, two of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously. We only saw a second or two of lag while switching between tabs. We pushed it further by launching a new Google Doc and began typing away. The Zenbook 14 OLED kept chugging along with no noticeable slowdowns.

In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the laptop notched a multi-core score of 8,590. It beat the mainstream laptop average score of (6,661) and falls slightly short of its competitor, the Acer Swift 5 (9,859).