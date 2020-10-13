Asus VivoBook 15 27% off in this Prime Day Deal

And the Prime Day deals keep coming. This time you can get a Asus VivoBook 15 (2020) laptop for $299 on Amazon. That's right, you can get a notebook for $300 that looks like it costs 3 times as much. Not only does it have a premium look, it also boasts some of Asus' premium design notes including the ErgoLift hinge. Plus you have a few legacy ports in case you want to use a peripheral.

But the deals don't stop there. You could also get the Asus VivoBook 15 (AMD) for $399 on Amazon. You still get the sleek looks, but instead of an Intel processor, this model runs on a quad-core AMD processor with AMD Vega 8 graphics.

Asus VivoBook 15 (F512JA-AS34): was $450.01 now $299 @ Amazon The Asus VivoBook 15 costs $299 and like some other lower-priced options from Asus, manages to deliver a premium look befitting a notebook twice the price. Performance holds up OK for simple web work, with its Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor. And the laptop has more than enough ports and slots for all your peripherals. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 (F512DA-EB51): was $599 now $399 on Amazon The Asus VivoBook 15 is an excellent looking laptop for $399. The keyboard experience is good and the ErgoLift hinge does a nice job making typing that much more comfortable. The size and weight of the VivoBook 15 makes it a relatively nice option for those that need to haul their laptop around.View Deal

Asus has done a solid job of carrying over some of the premium design touches of its higher-end ZenBook line. The textured Slate Grey finish paired with the silver metallic sheen of the Asus logo centered on the lid makes for a nice contrast.

At 3.7 pounds, 14.1 x 9.2 x 0.8-inches, the VivoBook 15 is a touch lighter than the Acer Aspire 5 (3.8 pounds, 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7-inches), and it's even lighter than the HP 15 Laptop (4.4 pounds, 14.8 x 9.7 x 0.9-inches).

Asus VivoBook 15's Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor paired with 8GB of RAM loaded up two dozen Google Chrome tabs, including two YouTube videos running at 1080p and a pair of Twitch streams without a stutter. The laptop stays cool under pressure despite a heavy workload.

