Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 falls to its lowest ever price: Daily deals

Today's a good day for savings, as you can pick up the creator-focussed Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050Ti and a free Blue Yeti Nano Microphone for $576 off!

Other top tech and gaming deals in the US include Guardians of the Galaxy for just $30, a sizeable saving on the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds and much more.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy

At $250 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a top gaming rig.

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy. It delivers excellent 1080p/720p video quality and has a sturdy grip.

Jabra Elite 3: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy Jabra Elite 3: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

Check out our Jabra Elite 3 review and you will see why this is a great deal: powerful sound, superb call quality and a great battery life.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $180 now $157 @ Microsoft Store Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $180 now $157 @ Microsoft Store

Save $22 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Don't miss out on this epic Cyber Monday deal!

Samsung UJ59 4K monitor: was $399 now $289 @ Amazon Samsung UJ59 4K monitor: was $399 now $289 @ Amazon

Get over $100 off this 4K monitor with AMD FreeSync, blue light-reducing technology, picture-by-picture software and vivid color. With a 60Hz refresh rate, this may not be for PC gaming, but it's great for consoles and productivity.

