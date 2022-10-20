Asus ROG Strix G15 with RX 6800M GPU gets massive $600 price cut

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition among our top picks for best gaming laptops. And thanks to this year's early holiday discounts, you can snap one up for the cheap.

Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G15 RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Usually, it costs $1,699, so that's a massive $600 in savings — its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best Black Friday caliber gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) we've seen this month.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (opens in new tab).

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics. Rounding out its hardware specs is a speedy 512GB SSD of storage for games.

In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the ROG Strix G15 held its own against everything we put it through. To gauge its performance, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs running Tweetdeck, YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs and Sheets among them. For good measure, we added a Netflix movie stream. To our amazement, the laptop chugged along unfazed.

And how does AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 graphics compare against Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs? In our lab, the RX 6800M bested the RTX 3080 in a handful of games and rarely fell short of the category average for gaming laptops. Based on our own benchmarks and AMD's internal numbers, Nvidia should be worried.

Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches, the ROG Strix G15 is on a par with its main competitor, the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the MSI GS66 Stealth (4.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches).

At $600 off, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage is a steal if you prioritize powerful gaming performance and long battery life.

Black Friday 2022 is approaching and we're tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have holiday tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hub for the best deals of the season.