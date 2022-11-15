Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gets crazy $600 price cut in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 keeps piling on some incredible price cuts on some powerful laptops, and now this Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with AMD power is down to an incredibly low price.



Right now, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is just $1,099 at Best Buy. Down from its usual $1,699 sticker, that's a $600 saving you get to pocket on a powerful gaming rig equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display.



That's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen, along with this Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 now under $1,000 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti with a $230 price drop. If you're searching for more deals, check out our Black Friday laptops deals live blog, but for a brilliant deal on a laptop made for gaming, read on.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save a whopping $600 on Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. The powerful gaming laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Oh, and you can also expect AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU for all your gaming needs.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy, which means you can now nab this beast with a big price cut. Packing a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics, this gaming laptop serves up plenty of speedy, powerful performance.



In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.



And how does AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 graphics compare against Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs? In our lab, the RX 6800M bested the RTX 3080 in a handful of games and rarely fell short of the category average for gaming laptops.



All that power for just over $1,000? Now that's a Black Friday deal worth checking out. At $600 off, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage is a steal if you prioritize powerful gaming performance and long battery life.



