Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 is now under $1,000 in bargain early Black Friday deal

With Black Friday 2022 already kicking off with a bundle of stellar price cuts, there are big savings to be made on some of the best devices around. And, if you're on the hunt for a bargain gaming laptop that packs a punch, this Asus TUF Dash F15 deal is worth checking out.



Right now, this Asus TUF Dash F15 with an RTX 3070 GPU has dropped to just $999 (opens in new tab). Down from the usual $1,499, that means you get to pocket $500 on a gaming laptop that boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. With that kind of power under the hood now for under $1,000, this is one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.



Plenty of gaming laptops are getting big discounts, including this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 now at $899 and this Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE5 with an $800 price cut. Stay up to date with the latest deals in our Black Friday laptop deals live blog. For an RTX 3070 gaming laptop under $1,000, stick right here.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash F15: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, this Asus TUF Dash F15 packs a powerful punch. Equipped with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, along with Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU, this gaming laptop has a lot to boast about.

The Asus TUF Dash F15 in this deal is incredible value for the money. Not only does it come equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of video memory, but it also comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD for storage. Throw in its sizeable 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and you've got yourself a powerful gaming laptop that has the brawn to play the latest PC games — all for under $1,000.



This 2022 model is a step up from the Asus TUF Dash F15 we reviewed. We were already impressed by its striking design, competition-beating battery life, and its ability to remain cool while gaming. This time, it comes with even greater specs, and even includes a webcam. Its LED display is quite dim, reaching only 250 nits of brightness, but its specs more than make up for this.



Asus' TUF Dash line of gaming laptops are known for their incredible value for the money, but it's hard to find these kinds of specs for under $1,000. If you're after a reliable gaming laptop that packs a punch without making a massive dent in your wallet, this is the deal for you.



