Asus ROG Strix G drops below $1,000 in epic gaming laptop deal

Great news if you're looking for a gaming laptop under $1,000 that performs as good as it looks. Black Friday deals in July continue this week with a deep discounts on today's best gaming machines.

Newegg for example, has the Asus ROG Strix G on sale for $999. Normally, this laptop retails for $1,299, so that's $300 off its normal price.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this gaming-specific laptop. It's also $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

When it comes to laptop deals, it's one of the best you can get right now.

Asus ROG Strix G: was $1,299 now $999 @ Newegg

For a limited time, you can save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop (GL531GU-WB53) at Newegg. It packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 120Hz IPS display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. This deal ends August 3. View Deal

The Asus ROG Strix G is a notable contender among today the best gaming laptops.

This particular laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 120Hz IPS display. It also houses a dedicated graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of memory.

With its powerful 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core processor, the ROG Strix G

will handle everything you throw its way. From office work to homework to 1080p video streaming to casual gaming, this machine does it all.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches, the ROG Strix G is lighter than competitors like the Dell G3 15 (5.4 pounds, and 14.4 x 10 x 0.85-inches) and Dell G7 15 (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10.8 x 0.8 inches).

At $300 off, the Asus ROG Strix is a smart choice if you don't want to spend a small fortune on gaming rig.