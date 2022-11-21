Asus ROG Flow X13 falls to its lowest price ever in major Black Friday deal — now under $1,000!

Black Friday deals are rolling in and we're seeing the powerful Asus ROG Flow X13 with AMD Ryzen 9 (opens in new tab) fall to its lowest-ever price, meaning you get to save $600 on one of the best 13-inch gaming laptops around.



Right now, the Asus ROG Flow X13 is just $999 at Best Buy. That's quite a drop from its usual $1,599 price tag, and with the specs this portable powerhouse boasts, including an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow X13: $1,599 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This tiny powerhouse is now available at its lowest-ever price. The Asus ROG Flow X13 packs a gorgeous 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) 120Hz touch display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD — enough horsepower to play many mainstream games in a small package.

Asus is known for making the best gaming laptops on the market, and the Asus ROG Flow X13 is no different. This 13-inch portable powerhouse packs plenty of heat under the hood: an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Oh, and not to mention its optional proprietary connector to use an RTX 3080-armed ROG XG Mobile external GPU to boost its performance even further.



In our Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we were blown away by its head-turning, versatile design, great gaming and overall performance, and excellent battery life. It gives gamers versatility, power, endurance, and innovation in one gorgeous chassis, and even though its 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) 120Hz touch display could be brighter, it still doesn't disappoint.



The AMD Ryzen 9 CPU tears through almost all tasks with ease and the RTX 3050 Ti packs the graphical prowess to tackle most games at high detail with a smooth 60 fps. What's more, the ROG Flow X13 in this deal comes with a next-gen Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, meaning you can expect even greater performance than the one in our review.

In fact, outside of our criticism of the keyboard size (shock: it’s a 13-inch laptop), the only problem we had was its price, which has now been resolved with this discount!



