Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel i7 drops to $999 in special Black Friday deal

Finding a Dell XPS 13 with a big price cut during Black Friday 2022 will always pique our interest, as the 13-inch laptop has frequently topped our list of best laptops. Now, you can bag one for under $1,000.



Right now, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) in a limited-stock Black Friday deal. That's $350 you get to save on a stellar laptop boasting a 12th Gen Intel i7-1250U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a bright 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display. Not bad considering it's usually priced at $1,349.



While Laptop Mag's exclusive Dell discount code "LAPTOPMAG5" isn't available on this particular offer, that doesn't mean it isn't one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen, along with this 14-inch MacBook Pro that's dropped to its lowest price ever.

Now $350 off, one of the best laptops around is now under $1,000. Boasting a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a bright 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, this 13-inch stunner makes for an incredible portable companion for workers and students.

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 13 is a premium ultraportable that never fails to impress. What's more, the 13-inch notebook in this deal comes equipped with the latest Intel processor, a 12th Gen Intel i7-1250U CPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a bright, 500-nit 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with slim bezels thanks its "InfinityEdge." And you get it all for under $1,000.



In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its elegant, lightweight design, and good performance. The Dell XPS 13 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us — it's the Editor's Choice laptop. What's more, this model had an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, meaning you can expect greater performance in this 12th Gen Intel model.



It's hard to find any faults in the XPS 13, although be aware of its limited selection of ports and its battery could be better. However, Dell claims the laptop in this deal can recharge to 80% in less than an hour thanks to ExpressCharge. You can also expect a razor-thin 0.55-inch form factor and a travel-friendly 2.59-pound weight.



