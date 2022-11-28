Last chance to buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro for CHEAPER than the 13-inch — get up to $500 off in Cyber Monday deal

You can still buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) for $100 CHEAPER than the equivalent 13-inch model. The most surprising Cyber Monday deal is going to end by midnight tonight!

With up to $500 off, not only is this one of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals we've ever seen, it's jaw dropping value for money for any prosumer who needs a little extra horsepower.

Obviously, this is the cheapest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro... But we still can't get over the fact that it costs less than the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. Is this a mistake? We don't know!

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M1 (512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14! It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip that employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In comparison, this is $100 less than a similarly specced 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)!

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M1 (1TB): $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need a little extra storage? Double it to 1TB and you can save $500 on your purchase — taking the whole decision between paying for storage or more performance out of the equation! While this model is $100 more than a 1TB M2 MacBook Pro (opens in new tab), it's pretty clear you're getting so much for that little bit of extra investment.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is as close to perfect as a laptop can get! Trust us. We've reviewed this bad boy, and it is GOOD! It has a long battery life of 14 hours and 8 minutes (according to our in-house battery test), thanks to its power-efficient M1 Pro 8-core chip.

The M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 in this incredible Black Friday deal features a stunning 14.2-inch, 3024 x 1964-pixel Liquid Retina XDR display, the M1 Pro 8-core chip (of course), 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. For graphics handling, the 14-core GPU makes the MacBook Pro 14 suitable for video editing, photo editing, and casual gaming.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, lightweight, elegant design. As mentioned, its screen is gorgeous. As an added bonus, the MacBook Pro 14 offers a decent ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 14 a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and impressive battery life.

Now up to $500 off, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is a solid buy if you're looking for a powerful, all-around laptop.