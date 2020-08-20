Apple iPad mini is back on sale for just $349

The iPad mini 5 may be small but it's just as powerful as the iPad Air. For a limited time, you can scoop up Apple's smallest tablet for its lowest price yet.

Right now, the iPad mini 5 is back on sale for $349.99 at Amazon. This iPad normally retails for $399, so that's a $50 markdown. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet and one of the best iPad deals you can get.

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever.

Apple's iPad mini 5 is the king of small tablets. It's the best tablet to buy if you're looking for a portable yet powerful slate.

The iPad mini on sale packs a 7.9-inch Retina display, Apple's A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, Apple Touch ID and a Lightning charging port. Artists and note-takers will be interested in knowing the 5th gen iPad mini supports Apple Pencil.

This optional iPad accessory makes it easy to sketch on the fly and jot things down in the Notes app.

In our Apple iPad Mini review , we liked its bright, colorful display and long battery life of 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test . We gave the iPad mini a 4 out of 5-star rating for its overall great performance.

In real-world tests, the iPad mini 5's mighty A12 Bionic chip took on multiple apps simultaneously with no lag. Gameplay on the tablet was also fast and fluid.

In our lab, the iPad mini 5's multi-core score of 11,515 on Geekbench 4 beat the iPad Air (11,471). Weighing a mere 0.7 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches, the iPad mini is much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

Hands down, the iPad mini is one of the fastest and smallest tablets out there.

So if you're looking for an ultraportable, speedy tablet that you can write on, the iPad mini is worth considering.

iPad Mini 5 (256GB): was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

If you want more storage, Amazon is also taking $50 off the 256GB model Apple iPad mini 5. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this iPad.

iPad Mini 5 (64GB/WiFi+LTE): was $529 now $479 @ Amazon

If you want flexible wireless connectivity options, this iPad Mini 5 features both WiFi and LTE support. Amazon's $50 discount places it at its lowest price yet.