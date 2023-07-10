Prime Day arrives early with $170 off the iPad mini 6, our favorite portable tablet

Amazonn Prime Day 2023 arrives early with $160 off the iPad mini 6. Amazon currently offers the 256GB cellular model iPad mini 6 $629. It normally costs $799 so you're saving $170 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best early Prime Day iPad deals you can get.

Amazon also offers the entry model 64GB iPad mini for $399 amd 256GB iPad mini 6 for $539 ($110 off) via Amazon's on-page coupon at checkout.

These are among the best early Prime Day deals we recommend.

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple's 6th generation iPad mini brings tons of upgrades to the brand's compact tablet series. It features an all new-design, larger display, faster processor and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 64GB of storage.

As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hour real world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites on the iPad mini. Not once did its performance waver. In terms of connectivity, the iPad mini is outfitted with a USB-C port with data transfer speeds up to 5GBps. Built in Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable speeds for wireless connections.

If you were hoping for a price break on the iPad mini, your patience has paid off.