Act fast! 25 best Prime Day deals I recommend before the sale ends

It's day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2023 and the best deals of the summer are ripe for the picking. Today us the last day to shop epic deals on must-have tech and more at amazon.com/primeday.

Save up 60% on Amazon devices including up to 50% off Amazon Fire Tablets,t, up to 50% off Kindle eReaders and up to 46% off Echo Buds. Now is a great time to also save up to 52% off gaming and streaming.

So whether you're getting an early start on back to school shopping or have your eye on a particular product, Prime Day is the way!

I've been covering daily deals for more than four years and can hand-pick the best of the bunch. Here are my recommendations for the best Prime Day deals you should snag right now. Many of which you won't see again until Black Friday.

25 Prime Day deals I recommend

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 B&H

Save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at Amazon. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars praising its ultra-slim chassis, beautiful Liquid Retina display and solid performance. This laptop packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. For comforable typing and secure logins, it's outfitted with a Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. B&H has it for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $779 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its lowest price yet. For just under $780, you're getting a 15.6-inch FHD LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,599 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $600 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, and you can expect a lot of heat under the hood. This packs a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for graphics handling. For storing important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD.

Acer Chromebook 314: $399 $339 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Acer Chromebook 314, plus get a free protective laptop sleeve. This convertible Chromebook packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB of eMMC flash storage. Overall, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a budget-friendly laptop for the basics.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation10.9-inch Apple iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecesor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $379 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $599 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at Amazon. It packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $249 @ Amazon

Save $104 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. This particular tablet has no lockscreen ads.

Acer Swift X RTX 3050 Ti: $912 $629 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $283 on the Acer Swift X with Prime. At this price, it's one of the most affordable creator laptops you can get. This laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, full HD display.

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MSI Stealth. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $55 @ Amazon

Save $45 on the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,399 $849 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom. Bear in mind, the Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't have a microSD slot. We recommend investing in an accessory like the Ugreen USB-C microSD card reader for $10.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB $129 $99 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 is down to an all-time low price. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity

All-new Echo Buds 2023: $ 49 $35 @ Amazon

The all-new Echo Buds feature 12mm drivers for crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Meanwhile dual microphones and voice detection allow for crystal clear two-way calls. On-ear tap controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and quickly mute your mic. Lightweight and sweat resistant, the All-new Echo Buds work with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

Fitbit Versa 4: $199 $139 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Fitbit Versa 4 and nab for its lowest price ever. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. Not to be outdone, Walmart mirrors this deal.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $100 off the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling headphones block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. Best Buy and Walmart offer the same deal.

EPOS H6PRO Wired Gaming Headset: $179 $129 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the EPOS H6PRO Wired Gaming Headset and gain the competitive edge you need to succeed. Closed-back earcups and memory foam pads create an acoustic seal to block outside noise interference. It also features 42mm drivers and a lift to mute mic and wired design which is deal for competitive gaming. The EPOS H6PRO works with PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mac OSX. Cheaper option: Razer BlackShark V2 for $59

HyperX Cloud Earbuds: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Save 50% on HyperX Cloud Earbuds, great for Nintendo Switch gamers and 3.5mm jack-enabled phones. It features a 90-degree angled plug and rubberized, tangle-free cable. The in-line mic's multi-function button males it easy to answer calls and control your music.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: $149 at Best Buy Cheaper alternative: Beats Studio Buds for $89

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price ever at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K TV: $399 $99 @ Amazon

Prime Day invite-only deal. Save $300 on the 75-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can control the TV using Alexa voice commands to watch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu. This model does not support Dolby Vision. If you don't mind spending more, you can get the 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series with Dolby Vision for $559 ($210 off) with Prime.