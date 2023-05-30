Apple's excellent iPad mini 6 lands on all-time low price, save $110

Apple's excellent iPad mini 6 is priced to move just days before WWDC 2023. That said, you don't have to wait for the next Prime Day sale to get the best price on a new iPad.

Amazon currently offers the 64GB model Apple iPad mini for $399. It usually costs $399, so that's $100 in savings and the 6th generation iPad mini's lowest price ever at Amazon. If you need more storage, the256GB iPad mini 6 is on sale for $549 ($110 off).

This is one of the best iPad deals of the season.

iPad mini 6 deal

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad mini 6 256GB: $649 $549 @ Amazon

Apple's 6th generation iPad mini brings tons of upgrades to the brand's compact tablet series. It features an all new-design, larger display, faster processor and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 64GB of storage.

As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hour real world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites on the iPad mini. Not once did its performance waver. In terms of connectivity, the iPad mini is outfitted with a USB-C port with data transfer speeds up to 5GBps. Built in Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable speeds for wireless connections.

With a weight of 0.7 pounds and measuring 0.3-inches thin, the iPad mini 6 is one of the more portable tablets out there. It's small enough to tuck carry in a purse, tuck away in a glove box or hold in one hand. By comparison, it's much lighter albeit just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 0.2 inches).

Whether you're looking for dads & grads gift ideas or treating yourself, you can go wrong with the iPad mini.